DeSantis Saves Americans from Iran While Odd Gavin Newsom Tweets 'First Partner' Dispatches

While some Governors make weird Twitter posts about their 'First Partner' (Looking at you, Gavin Newsom), other Governors save Americans in Iran's line of fire. Thanks, Ron DeSantis.

For some personal news —



As you may recall, I was in Israel when the IDF began its operations in Iran last week. For four days after that, we more or less stayed put and tried to ride out the storm. We made frequent visits to the basement bomb shelter in the home where we were… — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 19, 2025

Columnist Josh Hammer told the harrowing tale of being in Israel on a trip with his young family. His last few days have been utter hell. He chalked up his rescue to help from Governor DeSantis and a private flight organization rescuing Americans in Israel. Josh's story is a must read to understand the danger Israel is facing to ensure Iran never becomes a nuclear power.

Glad you and your family are safe. Extremely proud of Florida, @RonDeSantis, and @JayCollinsFL never hesitate to lead.

Thankful for @greybullrescue



This is what happens when veterans solve problems. It just gets done. https://t.co/eqg5Mxs19o — Layla Collins (@Collinslayla) June 19, 2025

What a concept! American leadership actually working on behalf of its citizens.

Safe travels home Josh- we need you back on the Deace Group @SteveDeaceShow

Thank you @JayCollinsFL @GovRonDeSantis for what you are doing.

May God Bless you all! ✝️🇺🇸♥️ https://t.co/8P49Sae75X — LibertyLinda 🍊🐊 (@LibertyLinda4) June 19, 2025

While most people talk a good game, Florida’s true leaders DELIVER.



Tomorrow, at 5 AM, the Greatest of All Time, @GovRonDeSantis will be greeting Americans at the Tampa airport that he & Buzzsaw @JayCollinsFL evacuated from Israel.



DeSantis and Collins don’t sleep.



They Wait. pic.twitter.com/Vx0bM89y21 — DeSantis Appreciation Society (@KickboxerEsq) June 19, 2025

Governor DeSantis even plans on meeting Americans as they return. What a special homecoming.

TOMORROW: Governor Ron DeSantis to Hold a Press Conference at Tampa International Airport at 7am where he will welcome back Americans rescued from Israel pic.twitter.com/1qs6xinlOg — Chris Nelson (@ReOpenChris) June 19, 2025

Thank you to Florida governor Ron DeSantis @RonDeSantis for helping repatriate 1,500 young Americans from their birthright trips in Israel. pic.twitter.com/VlTqquSGgA — Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) June 17, 2025

Many parents can now breathe much easier. It's a shame these trips are being cut short, but thankfully these young people will be returned to safety.

On Monday Bethany was talking about all the Americans stranded in Israel. I said "time to get Air DeSantis over there!" And, well: https://t.co/6PCHu4Ehj7 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 18, 2025

When things need to be done, Americans know the Governor to call.

It’s been estimated that there’s around 3-4,000 Americans stuck in Israel, which @JayCollinsFL , veteran nonprofits, and state of FL have been trying to evacuate



DeSantis arranged for 4 planes yesterday to bring 1,500 Jewish-Americans sheltering in Cyprus to Tampa https://t.co/Lj7vQ48ddG — Liv Caputo (@LivCaputo) June 19, 2025

