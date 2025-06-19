DeSantis Saves Americans from Iran While Odd Gavin Newsom Tweets 'First Partner' Dispatches

Andrew Cuomo Declares That ICE Agents Must Lose Their Masks
justmindy
justmindy | 8:45 PM on June 19, 2025
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

While some Governors make weird Twitter posts about their 'First Partner' (Looking at you, Gavin Newsom), other Governors save Americans in Iran's line of fire. Thanks, Ron DeSantis.

Columnist Josh Hammer told the harrowing tale of being in Israel on a trip with his young family. His last few days have been utter hell. He chalked up his rescue to help from Governor DeSantis and a private flight organization rescuing Americans in Israel. Josh's story is a must read to understand the danger Israel is facing to ensure Iran never becomes a nuclear power. 

What a concept! American leadership actually working on behalf of its citizens. 

Governor DeSantis even plans on meeting Americans as they return. What a special homecoming.

Many parents can now breathe much easier. It's a shame these trips are being cut short, but thankfully these young people will be returned to safety. 

When things need to be done, Americans know the Governor to call.

Democrats are too busy trying to get arrested for photo opps to care about their constituents. They should take a lesson. 



 

Tags:

FOREIGN POLICY IRAN ISRAEL NATIONAL SECURITY RON DESANTIS

