Fake News: No, Sen. Mazie Hirono, Secretary Pete Hegseth Did Not Say 'No'

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 19, 2025
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee Wednesday, and Sen. Elissa Slotkin had her moment all set up for her social media accounts. "Have you given the order!" she demanded to know, referring to the order for the military to use lethal force on Americans. "Senator, be careful what you read in books and believing it," Hegseth calmly replied.

If you read the headline in The Guardian, you'll learn that Hegseth suggested he would disobey a court ruling against deploying the military in Los Angeles to quell the riots. Actually, that's not true. Hegseth said the matter was working its way through the courts and "we'll see." If the courts eventually say no, he can't deploy the National Guard, he'd very likely withdraw them.

"The US defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, suggested on Wednesday that he would not obey a federal court ruling against the deployments of national guard troops and US marines to Los Angeles, the latest example of the Trump administration’s willingness to ignore judges it disagrees with," reports Chris Stein for The Guardian.

We keep a running list in our heads of the dumbest members of Congress, and although the competition is brutal, this editor believes Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono takes first place. Here she is with her "gotcha" moment:

He didn't say no.

It's right there on the video that Hirono posted to her own X account.

As she did during his confirmation hearing.

This is like FactPost, or whatever they go by now, annually posting the anniversary of President Trump telling Americans to inject bleach, accompanied by a video where Trump absolutely does not tell Americans to "inject bleach." Why do they post video that contradicts their words? They think we're Mazie Hirono dumb.

