Fake News: No, Sen. Mazie Hirono, Secretary Pete Hegseth Did Not Say 'No'

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee Wednesday, and Sen. Elissa Slotkin had her moment all set up for her social media accounts. "Have you given the order!" she demanded to know, referring to the order for the military to use lethal force on Americans. "Senator, be careful what you read in books and believing it," Hegseth calmly replied.

If you read the headline in The Guardian, you'll learn that Hegseth suggested he would disobey a court ruling against deploying the military in Los Angeles to quell the riots. Actually, that's not true. Hegseth said the matter was working its way through the courts and "we'll see." If the courts eventually say no, he can't deploy the National Guard, he'd very likely withdraw them.

"The US defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, suggested on Wednesday that he would not obey a federal court ruling against the deployments of national guard troops and US marines to Los Angeles, the latest example of the Trump administration’s willingness to ignore judges it disagrees with," reports Chris Stein for The Guardian.

We keep a running list in our heads of the dumbest members of Congress, and although the competition is brutal, this editor believes Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono takes first place. Here she is with her "gotcha" moment:

I asked Pete Hegseth a simple question: Will you follow federal court orders?



He said no.



The lawlessness of this regime is a threat to all of us. pic.twitter.com/lOyRNDvHsU — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) June 18, 2025

He didn't say no.

This is false. He said nothing of the sort. He said “It’s pending in the courts … I do not believe district courts should be setting national security policy …. We’ll see when it goes to the Supreme Court.” He said nothing to suggest he wouldn't abide by the ruling. — Rob C (@RCuviston) June 19, 2025

It's right there on the video that Hirono posted to her own X account.

Senator, he didn't say no.



He said “I don't believe district courts should be determing national security policy.” https://t.co/evW3ciEmxh — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) June 18, 2025

The thing I like best about Mazie Hirono is how she serves as a shining role model for all Americans with a sub-75 IQ. https://t.co/7vEX1thfaR — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 18, 2025

She's in a competition with Hank "Guam" Johnson to race to the bottom. — D.L. Campanile (@DLCampanile) June 18, 2025

I’m surprise she didn’t ask Pete Hegseth about his sex life again. — LizG (@ItWillBeOk24) June 18, 2025

As she did during his confirmation hearing.

Dems: never let pesky facts get in the way of a narrative. — Erneezy (@I_am_C0rnh0li0) June 18, 2025

There isn't anything @maziehirono won't lie about. Add this to the list. — Barbara Burton ⭐ (@UBRox1) June 18, 2025

He was 100% correct. There is not any judge anywhere in the military chain of command. The fact that you even asked that question proves that you have absolutely no idea what you are doing. — Cougar Laymon (@Cougar_Laymon) June 18, 2025

In the 250-year history of the United States, the courts have so far not gotten involved in defense policy or interfered with the President's role as commander in chief.



Why do you think that's the case, lady? — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) June 18, 2025

Your own video proves you are lying. Spectacular work. — Richard Moreland (@rhmoreland) June 18, 2025

Except, that's not what he said.



You know we can watch the video, right? — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) June 18, 2025

This is like FactPost, or whatever they go by now, annually posting the anniversary of President Trump telling Americans to inject bleach, accompanied by a video where Trump absolutely does not tell Americans to "inject bleach." Why do they post video that contradicts their words? They think we're Mazie Hirono dumb.

