Michelle Obama’s Brutal Barack Burn: Glad She Never Had a Son to Turn Out Like Her Husband

justmindy
justmindy | 9:45 PM on June 19, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

Michelle Obama has made it very clear over the years she hates America and living in the White House. Now, it doesn't seem she is too fond of her hubby, either. 

Yikes!

Is he really in the closet when he wrote about his fantasies openly? 

It's becoming more and more obvious why the two spend so little time together over the last few years. 

That's the way it should be. 

That is typical Michelle, honestly.

It appears there is massive trouble in paradise.

Other women who also hate their husbands (and men in general) find her likable. Birds of a feather and such. 

That seems to be a real possibility. 

She is not capable. 

She clearly is trying to wipe away some of his shine.

Oh, it's absolutely intentional. 

It explains quite a lot. 

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA MICHELLE OBAMA WHITE HOUSE

