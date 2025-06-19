VIP
Obvious Warning Sign: It’s Been One Year Since Biden Froze Up on Live...
Fake News: No, Sen. Mazie Hirono, Secretary Pete Hegseth Did Not Say 'No'
VIP
Tim Miller: Evangelicals Got What They Voted For — Deportation of Brown Christians
On Juneteenth, Democratic Socialists Say Their Cause Is Inseparable From Black Liberation
Michelle Obama’s Brutal Barack Burn: Glad She Never Had a Son to Turn...
Nashville Mayor Doesn't Think Doxxing ICE Agents Puts Them in Any Danger
Andrew Cuomo Declares That ICE Agents Must Lose Their Masks
DeSantis Saves Americans from Iran While Odd Gavin Newsom Tweets 'First Partner' Dispatche...
Biden Admin Dropped the Ball on East Palestine, NIH Finally Ready to Study...
Crockett’s Biden Lovefest: Calls Feeble Joe ‘Granddaddy’ While Ignoring His Many Stumbles
CNN: Author Says Trump Sounds Like He Got a Day Pass From the...
Judge Blocks Trump Admin From Withholding Grant Funding From Cities That Don't Cooperate...
Trump’s Border Fix FINALLY Frees NYC’s Roosevelt Hotel from Migrant Mayhem
More Dem Members of Congress Buzzing Around ICE Facility Entrances Like Flies

Ministry of Truth: Ever the Authoritarian, Obama Wants Government Regulation of Speech and Press

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on June 19, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

Democrats love Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press as long as you say and publish what they want. The party is obsessed with censorship. However, the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, the diminishing influence of legacy media, and their crumbling empire of attack dog ‘fact-checkers’ has the party scrambling since they can no longer control narratives and get dissenting, truth-telling voices banned on social media. Former President Barack Obama is mad and is still trying to push a Ministry of Truth to stop all this pesky freedom.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Obama pines for a social media Ministry of Truth:

"We want diversity of opinion. We don't want diversity of facts...it will require some government regulatory constraints."

"There is a difference between these platforms letting all voices be heard, versus a business model that elevates the most hateful voices, or the most polarizing voices or the most dangerous in the sense of inciting violence."

“And I that I think is going to be a big challenge for all of us that we're going to have to undertake."

Obama-approved narratives must go unchallenged, according to Obama.

Obama craves control so bad. (WATCH)

Nah, we’ll just keep exercising our Constitutional rights.

Commenters know a push for censorship when they see and hear it.

Recommended

Fake News: No, Sen. Mazie Hirono, Secretary Pete Hegseth Did Not Say 'No'
Brett T.
Advertisement

Musk's purchase of Twitter was a turning point in history.

One poster says no matter how much you may dislike Republicans, they’re nowhere near as bad as authoritarian Democrats.

Advertisement

A good dose of reality is what Obama needs. We’re not going back. 

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA BIG TECH DEMOCRAT PARTY ELON MUSK FREE SPEECH GUN RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fake News: No, Sen. Mazie Hirono, Secretary Pete Hegseth Did Not Say 'No'
Brett T.
Michelle Obama’s Brutal Barack Burn: Glad She Never Had a Son to Turn Out Like Her Husband
justmindy
They REALLY Do Hate Taxes! Historic Depiction of Revolutionary War Most HILARIOUS Thing You'll See Today
Sam J.
OH THE IRONY! CNN goes to Iranian Propaganda TV Station to Cover Its Destruction, & We Can't EVEN (WATCH)
Laura W.
DeSantis Saves Americans from Iran While Odd Gavin Newsom Tweets 'First Partner' Dispatches
justmindy
Nashville Mayor Doesn't Think Doxxing ICE Agents Puts Them in Any Danger
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Fake News: No, Sen. Mazie Hirono, Secretary Pete Hegseth Did Not Say 'No' Brett T.
Advertisement