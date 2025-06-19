Ministry of Truth: Ever the Authoritarian, Obama Wants Government Regulation of Speech and Press

Democrats love Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press as long as you say and publish what they want. The party is obsessed with censorship. However, the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, the diminishing influence of legacy media, and their crumbling empire of attack dog ‘fact-checkers’ has the party scrambling since they can no longer control narratives and get dissenting, truth-telling voices banned on social media. Former President Barack Obama is mad and is still trying to push a Ministry of Truth to stop all this pesky freedom.

Obama pines for a social media Ministry of Truth: "We want diversity of opinion. We don't want diversity of facts...it will require some government regulatory constraints." "There is a difference between these platforms letting all voices be heard, versus a business model that elevates the most hateful voices, or the most polarizing voices or the most dangerous in the sense of inciting violence." “And I that I think is going to be a big challenge for all of us that we're going to have to undertake." Obama-approved narratives must go unchallenged, according to Obama.

Obama craves control so bad. (WATCH)

“Barack Obama shall determine the facts."



- Barack Obama — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 19, 2025

Nah, we’ll just keep exercising our Constitutional rights.

Commenters know a push for censorship when they see and hear it.

“Diversity of facts” is how authoritarians justify censorship



Free societies don’t outsource truth to government regulators. Once the state becomes the arbiter of information, dissent becomes disinformation — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) June 19, 2025

“Diversity of facts” = “facts I don’t like" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 19, 2025

Exactly!



Quite clear that in the Dem’s ideal world, only their voices would be heard.



Thanking God every day that Elon purchased X🙏🏼 — Denise Harrison (@DeniseHarr42740) June 19, 2025

Musk's purchase of Twitter was a turning point in history.

One poster says no matter how much you may dislike Republicans, they’re nowhere near as bad as authoritarian Democrats.

Get this man away from the levers of power, forever. This is why no matter how intense the debate gets in the Republican Party, I will absolutely never vote Democrat. It’s not even a close call, these people are the real authoritarians. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) June 19, 2025

Yes he’s authoritarian. Liberals don’t want democracy. They want authoritarian control of everyone’s lives. — Daniel Hamm (@h44914938) June 19, 2025

The loathing they have for the 1A seeps from their pores — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 19, 2025

The way he says "consistent with the First Amendment, of course" is just so perfunctory; so begrudging. You know he'd dissolve it tomorrow if he could. And "consistent with" is a nice way of saying "exploiting whatever loopholes we can find." — Dan Minucci (@HouseofMourthia) June 19, 2025

They’ve lost narrative control and are imagining a world where they get it back.



Nope. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 19, 2025

A good dose of reality is what Obama needs. We’re not going back.