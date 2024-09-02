Meet the Press TRIES Backpedaling After Host Defends Kamala with BLATANT Lie About...
Oh Brother, Shut Up Now! Coup Co-Conspirator George Clooney Praises Biden's 'Selfless Act'
Justin Trudeau Tries to Tell a Steelworker How His Policies Have Helped and...
So FOLKSY! Tim Walz's Attempt at Damage Control After He Blew Off DEAD...
Crashing and BURNING: Lefties Come Un-GLITTER-Glued After Learning Kamala's Internals 'Loo...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Victory for Sarah Palin Against the New York Times in Her Defamation Case...
The Hill Admits Kamala's Reach for 'Center Ground' Is Cynical Campaign Strategy
Mandy Patinkin Haiku Inspires #Haikus4Harris
Salon Is Unaware of What 'Fiction' Means, Asks If TV's Female Presidents Will...
'Best Work of Fiction Yet!' Stephen King Whines That His Books are Deemed...
Punch the Police? As San Francisco DA, Kamala Harris Reneged on Promise to...
'Kamala Harris Is Dangerous': RNC Shares Damning Ad Featuring Father of Man Killed...
Biden Issues WEAK Statement on American Killed by Hamas: 'I've Worked Tirelessly' (From...

Rebekah Jones LAUGHED Off X for Unlocking to Post OBVIOUSLY Fake Melania Story With Screenshot SHE Made

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on September 02, 2024

You guys remember Rebekah Jones, yes? She's like a character in a really bad reality TV show who can't seem to get out of her own way. We see a lot of broken people on the Left (and to be fair, on the Right as well) but Jones is ... special.

Advertisement

For example, why would she lock her account for a long time only to unlock with an obviously fake news story from an obviously fake screenshot? Desperate for attention? Bored? As we said, special.

Ok, so there are two possibilities here. 

1. She really was 'testing' to see who is paying attention to her account or;

2. She didn't realize the screenshot she posted would look quite as fake as it did and hoped to push a conspiracy theory about Melania divorcing Trump. 

Whatever the real reason behind this bizarre behavior really is, she claims it was an experiment.

Watch:

Experiment.

Sure it was.

As you all can see, this didn't go well. Granted, she got the attention she was likely looking for (heck, even we're writing about her again), but ultimately this doesn't do much to help anyone take her seriously. Like, at all.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

To that point, maybe she's given up on being taken seriously.

Fair point.

Something like that.

======================================================================

Related:

So FOLKSY! Tim Walz's Attempt at Damage Control After He Blew Off DEAD American Hostage Goes REALLY Wrong

Crashing and BURNING: Lefties Come Un-GLITTER-Glued After Learning Kamala's Internals 'Look Bleak'

*SNORT* Never Trumper Tim Miller Hilariously Learns BRUTAL Lesson After Calling JD Vance a Douchebag

This Gold Star Mom Just Officially ENDED Kamala and Her So-Called Joyful Campaign on CNN and DAMN (Watch)

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON

=======================================================================

Tags: TRUMP MELANIA TRUMP 2024 ELECTION REBEKAH JONES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Meet the Press TRIES Backpedaling After Host Defends Kamala with BLATANT Lie About 13 Service Members
Sam J.
Crashing and BURNING: Lefties Come Un-GLITTER-Glued After Learning Kamala's Internals 'Look Bleak'
Sam J.
So FOLKSY! Tim Walz's Attempt at Damage Control After He Blew Off DEAD American Hostage Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Justin Trudeau Tries to Tell a Steelworker How His Policies Have Helped and Gets Politely Wrecked
Doug P.
Oh Brother, Shut Up Now! Coup Co-Conspirator George Clooney Praises Biden's 'Selfless Act'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement