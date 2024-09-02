Rebekah Jones LAUGHED Off X for Unlocking to Post OBVIOUSLY Fake Melania Story With Screenshot SHE Made

You guys remember Rebekah Jones, yes? She's like a character in a really bad reality TV show who can't seem to get out of her own way. We see a lot of broken people on the Left (and to be fair, on the Right as well) but Jones is ... special.

For example, why would she lock her account for a long time only to unlock with an obviously fake news story from an obviously fake screenshot? Desperate for attention? Bored? As we said, special.

After having her account locked for ages, Jones goes public again with fake news and a fake screenshot. You can see the underlining in the word “divorce” in the fake Newsweek screenshot because she typed it lol pic.twitter.com/Zap0gPPccb — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 1, 2024

Ok, so there are two possibilities here.

1. She really was 'testing' to see who is paying attention to her account or;

2. She didn't realize the screenshot she posted would look quite as fake as it did and hoped to push a conspiracy theory about Melania divorcing Trump.

Whatever the real reason behind this bizarre behavior really is, she claims it was an experiment.

Watch:

Jones admits she posted fake news as an "experiment" pic.twitter.com/nfNV0CydK1 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 2, 2024

Experiment.

Sure it was.

"I posted a lie about a public figure because I totally hate him" is quite the admission against interest.



Well done, I guess. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) September 2, 2024

SHe lives in a trailer now?? pic.twitter.com/cncwvDKlys — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) September 2, 2024

As you all can see, this didn't go well. Granted, she got the attention she was likely looking for (heck, even we're writing about her again), but ultimately this doesn't do much to help anyone take her seriously. Like, at all.

To that point, maybe she's given up on being taken seriously.

Wait how is this different than what she posts every other day? — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 2, 2024

Fair point.

An experiment to get attention? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) September 2, 2024

Something like that.

