How POETIC! Illegal Alien Arrested FIVE TIMES Since 2023 Attacks and Robs DA...
A Wildcard Wednesday Whoop A** on Elites
And We're Officially DEAD: Don't Look Now BUT Rob Reiner Just Basically Committed...
AP: Court Overturns Jussie Smollett's Conviction for 'Staging a Racist and Homophobic Atta...
Who They REALLY Are: Thread Shows UNHINGED Trans Activists Attacking Sarah McBride for...
'Not EVERYTHING Is About Trump': Even Cenk Uygur Has ENOUGH of JoJoFromJerz's BS,...
VIP
Just for Fun, Here's Rush Limbaugh in 1992 Shredding Al Gore's '10 Years...
Right. In. Our. Veins! Mark Cuban Pisses Tolerant Lefties OFF Pushing for Free...
Bucks County Commissioner Plays Victim After Getting BUSTED Trying to Steal PA Seat...
Propaganda Alert! ABC News Journo Tries Hard to Blame Trump for Laken Riley...
WHOA! Bill O’Reilly Reveals NBC Desperate to Dump MSNBC PLUS THIS ABC Show...
Spare Us, Snow White: Rachel Zegler Records Horrible Video Full of Narcissism and...
PLEASE Let Them Be This Dumb: Reports Circulate About a HILARIOUS Potential DNC...
Totally Hammered: Animated Lord of the Rings Movie Throws Down the Gauntlet in...

'Unfairly Becoming a Distraction': Matt Gaetz Withdraws From Attorney General Consideration

Doug P.  |  12:47 PM on November 21, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The nominee from President Elect Donald Trump that has perhaps caused the most hyperventilating among Democrats and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) is Matt Gaetz, who was chosen to be the next U.S. Attorney General.

Advertisement

Today Gaetz announced that he is withdrawing his name from consideration: 

Here's the full post from Gaetz:

I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday.  I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many.  While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.  There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General.  Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.   

I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history.  I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America.

Recommended

WHOA! Bill O’Reilly Reveals NBC Desperate to Dump MSNBC PLUS THIS ABC Show ALSO on Chopping Block (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

This comes after Gaetz recently resigned his House seat.

Gaetz used to represent Florida's 1st Congressional District, which covers the western Panhandle. He won reelection earlier this Monday for what would have been his fifth term in Congress, but he resigned just after his nomination was announced.

In Congress, Gaetz served on the House Judiciary Committee and was critical of the Department of Justice for bringing federal charges against the former president.

Who will be Trump's next pick for AG? Place your bets!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA! Bill O’Reilly Reveals NBC Desperate to Dump MSNBC PLUS THIS ABC Show ALSO on Chopping Block (Watch)
Sam J.
How POETIC! Illegal Alien Arrested FIVE TIMES Since 2023 Attacks and Robs DA Alvin Bragg's Assistant
Sam J.
And We're Officially DEAD: Don't Look Now BUT Rob Reiner Just Basically Committed Himself ... Over Trump
Sam J.
Who They REALLY Are: Thread Shows UNHINGED Trans Activists Attacking Sarah McBride for Bathroom Statement
Sam J.
Right. In. Our. Veins! Mark Cuban Pisses Tolerant Lefties OFF Pushing for Free Speech on Bluesky and LOL
Sam J.
'Not EVERYTHING Is About Trump': Even Cenk Uygur Has ENOUGH of JoJoFromJerz's BS, BRUTALLY Calls Her Out
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA! Bill O’Reilly Reveals NBC Desperate to Dump MSNBC PLUS THIS ABC Show ALSO on Chopping Block (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement