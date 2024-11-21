'Unfairly Becoming a Distraction': Matt Gaetz Withdraws From Attorney General Consideration

The nominee from President Elect Donald Trump that has perhaps caused the most hyperventilating among Democrats and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) is Matt Gaetz, who was chosen to be the next U.S. Attorney General.

Today Gaetz announced that he is withdrawing his name from consideration:

I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 21, 2024

Here's the full post from Gaetz:

I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1. I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history. I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America.

This comes after Gaetz recently resigned his House seat.

Gaetz used to represent Florida's 1st Congressional District, which covers the western Panhandle. He won reelection earlier this Monday for what would have been his fifth term in Congress, but he resigned just after his nomination was announced. In Congress, Gaetz served on the House Judiciary Committee and was critical of the Department of Justice for bringing federal charges against the former president.

Who will be Trump's next pick for AG? Place your bets!