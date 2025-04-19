Babylon Bee Roasts Gretchen Whitmer’s Next White House Disguise with Brutal (and Hilarious) Satire

Sometimes, 'Babylon Bee' hits so just right, it deserves a huge shout out. Their latest riff on Governor Gretchen Whitmer was just too good.

Gretchen Whitmer Sneaks Into White House Again https://t.co/Y9bCMTnlbu pic.twitter.com/z9U5kGHnM0 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 19, 2025

Advertisement

Can’t keep her away https://t.co/mwz1e9oRyT — Daryl Zero (@0DarylZero) April 19, 2025

She secretly loves President Trump. We can't blame her.

The memes never get old.

That portrait of Washington in the background should be replaced with one of Whitmer when she visits......that way we can get a look at her in any case..... — Biffy (@2hunglo) April 19, 2025

That would be the ultimate troll.

🤣🤣 She is so weak. Terrible example to young women. — Dee Kirby (@DeekKirby) April 19, 2025

Whatever it takes to get her foot in the door. — Beth (@Beth_IRL) April 19, 2025

All she cares about is power.

I heard she’s planning to arrive next time in a Trojan horse—straight from Michigan! — Santosh Dabade (@santmane) April 19, 2025

Don't give her any ideas.

I always thought this is exactly what I would wear if I was hiding from the law lol (for real haha) — Pat (@pmdeegan) April 19, 2025

That's not a bad plan.

Haha! Good one! 😝 — Chad Marcks (@MarcksChad) April 19, 2025

Well, she is a ninja. — Geoffrey Sirois (@link2reality) April 19, 2025

At minimum, she is a snake.

lol. Probably because she is looking for money. Like all good little socialists … always need more of other peoples money. — David Sherey (@DSherey58237) April 20, 2025

They always run out of that money, too.

I heard Big Gretch said that when you get your photo taken, it sucks out your soul — Reno (@iamSteveReno) April 19, 2025

Too late! She's already soulless.

Still hilarious the second time around as it so succinctly captures the reality.👍👍👍👍👍👍 — Ginger Katz (@ginger_kat74907) April 19, 2025

Poor woman. Had to borrow rashida talibs burqa. — RRSCH (@RrschRrsch) April 20, 2025

Trying to avoid being kidnapped by the FBI. — Larrys_view (@larrylooknglass) April 20, 2025

As if anyone wants her.

Better and more useful than any plastic surgery 👍 — Λεγεών (@_________Johann) April 19, 2025

All the plastic surgery hasn't helped so far.

She has serious mental issues. Keep her away from our president. — Tom (@XmarksZion5785) April 19, 2025

True that.

I mean... this tracks. She is from Michigan after all. — Faraway Freedom (@farawayfreedom) April 19, 2025

Advertisement

Oh stop...I laughed so hard I peed my pants. — Amy Van De Mark (@De_Van0007) April 20, 2025

She looks better tbh — PNM106 (@PNM106) April 19, 2025

Great makeup Gretchen! Much better than the file folders you were hiding behind last time. — Ellen Bailey (@Ell5991Ellen) April 19, 2025

Anything is better than looking at her. She is always wearing a scowl.

Peek a boo — Tiny (@TinyMetaX) April 19, 2025

Whitmer transferred and sequestered covid patients in nursing homes, deliberately causing thousands of preventable deaths.



She needs to be on death row for mass murder. — Joshua Karr (@jkarrBibleMan) April 19, 2025

Her and Andrew Cuomo should stand trial together.