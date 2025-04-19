Alien Enemies Act Debate: SCOTUS Ruling is a Speed Bump Not a Roadblock
'With Love': Megyn Kelly TORCHES Self-Centered Meghan Markle in HILARIOUS Parody Video

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:30 PM on April 19, 2025
MEME Artist Angie

If you haven't watched Meghan Markle's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, congratulations. You are a discerning viewer who chooses not to voluntarily subject yourself to torture worse than anything thought up by German Nazis. 

Like Markle herself, the show is an entirely vapid, self-centered voyage of narcissism in which the exiled Royal tries to simultaneously relate to all of us filthy littles while also holding herself up as so very superior to everyone else. It is a level of Hell to which we would not subject our worst enemies (OK, maybe Fauci).

If you HAVE, however, watched any of Megyn Kelly's podcast -- which is something everyone should do -- you know that the former Fox News host (who is now building up an independent media empire) has no love in her heart for Markle. 

In many episodes of the show, Kelly has called out Markle for her vain sense of entitlement, her feigned victimhood, and basically for being an all-around ditz with nothing to contribute to society. Kelly reviewed Markle's show when it first debuted and jokingly said that she was tempted to create her own parody version of it. 

Well, promises made, promises kept. 

Yesterday, Kelly released a hilarious satire of Markle with her own version, With Love, Megyn. Here is a clip: 

It gets so much better than just the pretzels, though. Wait until you see how Kelly makes popcorn and the sneering contempt she has for her 'best friend,' The Daily Mail's Maureen Callahan. 

Here is the entire episode, with a short introduction and recap from Kelly and Callahan: 

LOL. Satire level: grand master. 

The sweet, saccharin, totally phony words that Kelly and Callahan speak to each other -- just barely masking how much their parody characters hate each other with the heat of 1,000 suns -- are pure comedy gold. 

We would not be surprised at all if Kelly did just that. She clearly has a talent for parody, and she has also been hilariously calling out the fake 'astronauts' Katy Perry and Gayle King ever since their 11-minute joyride courtesy of Jeff Bezos's girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez.

No one dislikes Markle because she is rich. Everyone dislikes her because she thinks that marrying into royalty made her superior to everyone else. 

The best part of Kelly's parody is that none of it is made up. Throughout the YouTube video above, Kelly flashes over to scenes from Markle's show where she is doing the exact same things. 

The difference, of course, is that Markle takes herself seriously while Kelly rightfully points out how ridiculous it all is. 

That was one of the funniest lines in the whole show, where Kelly admits she didn't go out and buy the pretzels for her friend, but ... well, someone did anyway. That's what counts. 

We think The Babylon Bee might have a new rival for best satirist in the world. 

Kelly and Callahan have promised that there will be more videos coming soon. 

Based on how funny and successful the first episode was, we can't wait to see what these two have in store next. 

Obviously, there are more important events going on in the world than anything having to do with Meghan Markle, no question about that. 

But it's important to laugh. And Megyn Kelly and Maureen Callahan delivered plenty of chuckles and outright guffaws as they accurately and savagely knocked Markle off of her undeserved high perch. 

You couldn't pay us enough money to watch With Love, Meghan. But we'll happily tune in for some more of With Love, Megyn

