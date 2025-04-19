'With Love': Megyn Kelly TORCHES Self-Centered Meghan Markle in HILARIOUS Parody Video

If you haven't watched Meghan Markle's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, congratulations. You are a discerning viewer who chooses not to voluntarily subject yourself to torture worse than anything thought up by German Nazis.

Like Markle herself, the show is an entirely vapid, self-centered voyage of narcissism in which the exiled Royal tries to simultaneously relate to all of us filthy littles while also holding herself up as so very superior to everyone else. It is a level of Hell to which we would not subject our worst enemies (OK, maybe Fauci).

If you HAVE, however, watched any of Megyn Kelly's podcast -- which is something everyone should do -- you know that the former Fox News host (who is now building up an independent media empire) has no love in her heart for Markle.

In many episodes of the show, Kelly has called out Markle for her vain sense of entitlement, her feigned victimhood, and basically for being an all-around ditz with nothing to contribute to society. Kelly reviewed Markle's show when it first debuted and jokingly said that she was tempted to create her own parody version of it.

Well, promises made, promises kept.

Yesterday, Kelly released a hilarious satire of Markle with her own version, With Love, Megyn. Here is a clip:

.@megynkelly introduces "How to Put Pretzels in a Bag" in parody of Meghan Markle Netflix show…



Watch the entire special, "With Love, Megyn":https://t.co/vNLqhkwrIC pic.twitter.com/7KMCMm56EC — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) April 19, 2025

It gets so much better than just the pretzels, though. Wait until you see how Kelly makes popcorn and the sneering contempt she has for her 'best friend,' The Daily Mail's Maureen Callahan.

Here is the entire episode, with a short introduction and recap from Kelly and Callahan:

LOL. Satire level: grand master.

The sweet, saccharin, totally phony words that Kelly and Callahan speak to each other -- just barely masking how much their parody characters hate each other with the heat of 1,000 suns -- are pure comedy gold.

It’s always the funniest when it’s true… THIS had me truly LOL! 😂 @MegynKellyShow https://t.co/xHQ5Uhk6yw — Kat (@katlu3) April 19, 2025

Watched it today! Hilarious! You need to do more of this type of stuff! How about a blue origin skit with training and everything? — Pikayla (@TheRealPikayla) April 19, 2025

We would not be surprised at all if Kelly did just that. She clearly has a talent for parody, and she has also been hilariously calling out the fake 'astronauts' Katy Perry and Gayle King ever since their 11-minute joyride courtesy of Jeff Bezos's girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez.

MK understands the working man's humor and she is hilarious. Glad rich ppl have money and want them to be happy but their insistence they are important to us is just absurd — Proud Deplorable (@camp32236823) April 19, 2025

No one dislikes Markle because she is rich. Everyone dislikes her because she thinks that marrying into royalty made her superior to everyone else.

😂 I came here to say this brilliance has made my Friday night!!! When “ How to put pretzels in a Bag” came across the screen, I lost it ♥️. So nailed it. — Carolyn Murphy (@cascolese67) April 19, 2025

The best part of Kelly's parody is that none of it is made up. Throughout the YouTube video above, Kelly flashes over to scenes from Markle's show where she is doing the exact same things.

The difference, of course, is that Markle takes herself seriously while Kelly rightfully points out how ridiculous it all is.

“Did you make them?” “Well, I purchased them. For you. And that’s the important thing.” 😂 ☠️ #PatheticAsEver https://t.co/dqXDEtub0X — CasaleBlu (@CasaleBlu) April 19, 2025

That was one of the funniest lines in the whole show, where Kelly admits she didn't go out and buy the pretzels for her friend, but ... well, someone did anyway. That's what counts.

Possibly the funniest show I've watched in years⬇️ https://t.co/4JtRFPL49I — Dawe Massage (@DaweMassage) April 19, 2025

We think The Babylon Bee might have a new rival for best satirist in the world.

Tears! I need this hearty laugh - and looking forward to episode 2️⃣🎬 — Debbie DiFonzo (@debbiedifonzo) April 19, 2025

Kelly and Callahan have promised that there will be more videos coming soon.

Based on how funny and successful the first episode was, we can't wait to see what these two have in store next.

Obviously, there are more important events going on in the world than anything having to do with Meghan Markle, no question about that.

But it's important to laugh. And Megyn Kelly and Maureen Callahan delivered plenty of chuckles and outright guffaws as they accurately and savagely knocked Markle off of her undeserved high perch.

You couldn't pay us enough money to watch With Love, Meghan. But we'll happily tune in for some more of With Love, Megyn.