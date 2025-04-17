Gayle King Upset People Are Calling Her Space Mission a ‘Ride’

A lot of people are ridiculing the girl-boss Blue Origin flight just taken by space tourists Gayle King, Katy Perry, and Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez. The entire mission lasted about 11 minutes, and Perry emerged from the capsule and kissed the ground. As our own Grateful Calvin reported in a VIP post, Perry said that her short trip to space made her "connected to that strong divine feminine." They're calling themselves astronauts now.

Who thinks this is one of the dumbest things they've seen in a long time ? pic.twitter.com/ShM6qO0erQ — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) April 16, 2025

"CBS Mornings" co-host King is upset with people who are calling their mission simply "a ride," even though it was just a ride. King didn't stop there, though: She compared her trip to that of Alan Shepard, the first American to travel into space and the fifth person to walk on the moon's surface.

Gayle King wants to be treated like a real astronaut: "Nobody calls it a ride if male astronauts goes to space" pic.twitter.com/D9c3qn6fTI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 16, 2025

She feels calling it a ride is a little disrespectful to what the mission was. And what was the mission?

"Why am I different than Alan Shepard?" pic.twitter.com/SQ9sH6IkrI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 16, 2025

Because he's a white man and she's a black woman. Isn't it obvious?

Do you think she realizes that there are actual female astronauts and that it’s not a male/female competition? — SK (@SteCK1878) April 16, 2025

Elon Musk and SpaceX just returned to Earth a female astronaut whom the Biden administration left stranded on the International Space Station for nine months on what was supposed to be a one-week mission.

Being a passenger on an airplane does not make you a member of the flight crew.

Same goes for space flight. You don't get to redefine words to fit your personal political narrative. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 16, 2025

11 minutes from start to finish? — Observer88 (@JR42845598) April 17, 2025

The new wife in waiting of a billionaire chooses a vapid group of women to ride in his space shuttle so they can take selfies in space and I am supposed to call those women astronauts now 👌 — Jessica Montgomery (@jessicanolanova) April 16, 2025

Narrator: It was a ride. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 16, 2025

It was shorter than most rides at Disney World. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 16, 2025

Gayle King is deranged if she thinks she is an astronaut. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 16, 2025

Calling a ten minute suborbital hop the same as Alan Shepard’s moonwalk is wild. Inspiration is great, but let’s not rewrite history. Shepard trained for years, logged 216 hours in space. This was a tourist ride, not NASA level heroism. Let’s stay grounded. — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) April 16, 2025

It was a ride, just like an expensive Six Flags ride. Has nothing to do with gender. It was just a ride. Get over it Gayle King. — Billie Dupree (@MediaOkra) April 16, 2025

Kinda takes away from the accomplishments of all of the women astronauts who train diligently in multiple fields of study to become actual astronauts for her and her fellow passengers to refer to themselves as astronauts because they went on ride… — Shriketree (@Shriketree) April 16, 2025

It really does.

David Pollack brings King back to Earth with some facts:

Fighting the Fake News with Facts:



That Blue Origin flight with Katy Perry and other women did not really go to space like the media is portraying. They didn’t actually experience micro gravity either.



Yes, technically the rocket delivered passengers beyond the Kármán line,… pic.twitter.com/QIc8wKDGFC — David Pollack (@DavidPollackUSA) April 16, 2025

… the internationally recognized boundary of space at 62 miles BUT: ➡️ They really just hit that point at apogee. There was no orbital insertion. Not even close. ➡️ The brief state of weightlessness during the ascent and descent was not due to escaping Earth's gravity, but because of a combination of freefall and the absence of a supporting force (similar to the sensation of being weightless at the peak of a roller coaster). Essentially they were falling towards earth and the absence of the rocket's upward thrust simulated a feeling of weightlessness. Basically, it’s a capsule launched really high and then it immediately falls back down to earth. All the floating around, the drama, and Katy Perry’s girl power bullshit…it’s fake. She’s not a damn astronaut, she’s a Hollywood elite who thinks she’s special.

A computer piloted the entire flight. Alan Shepard she is not.

***