Lefty Hero Luigi Mangione Charged With a Crime That Makes Him Eligible for...
CBS News WRECKED for Biased Story on Domestic Violence Allegations Against Deported 'Maryl...
Florida State Mass Shooting Suspect Identified
Seems Insurrection-y: Cryin' Adam Kinzinger Weeps Havoc and Lets Slip the Dormice of...
NO: Obama Tool Lawrence Summers Demands Scott Bessent RESIGN Over 'Weaponization' of IRS...
Here Are Numbers That Indicate Democrats Should DEFINITELY Keep Simping for Criminal Illeg...
Cue the Lefty Meltdowns! Media Headlines Prove the Trans Tide Is Turning Back...
States Sneak CDLs to Illegals, Leaving American Truckers Ready to Rage
VIP
Feminist Group 'Smashing the Patriarchy' Puts Up Poll Pitting Trump Against Obama and...
FIGHT CLUB: James Carville UNLOADS on 'Twerp' David Hogg and Calls on DNC...
Hakeem Jeffries: Dems Sympathize With Rachel Morin's Family, BUT...
Thread Drops MAJOR Receipts Showing How Judges and Media Got DUPED About Kilmar...
REPORT: Five Dead, Four Injured In Shooting at Florida State University (One Suspect...
Sucks to Be WU: TX Republicans Can't Help but LAUGH as Dem Gene...

Gayle King Upset People Are Calling Her Space Mission a ‘Ride’

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on April 17, 2025
Twitter

A lot of people are ridiculing the girl-boss Blue Origin flight just taken by space tourists Gayle King, Katy Perry, and Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez. The entire mission lasted about 11 minutes, and Perry emerged from the capsule and kissed the ground. As our own Grateful Calvin reported in a VIP post, Perry said that her short trip to space made her "connected to that strong divine feminine." They're calling themselves astronauts now.

Advertisement

"CBS Mornings" co-host King is upset with people who are calling their mission simply "a ride," even though it was just a ride. King didn't stop there, though: She compared her trip to that of Alan Shepard, the first American to travel into space and the fifth person to walk on the moon's surface.

She feels calling it a ride is a little disrespectful to what the mission was. And what was the mission?

Because he's a white man and she's a black woman. Isn't it obvious?

Elon Musk and SpaceX just returned to Earth a female astronaut whom the Biden administration left stranded on the International Space Station for nine months on what was supposed to be a one-week mission.

Recommended

CBS News WRECKED for Biased Story on Domestic Violence Allegations Against Deported 'Maryland Man'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement
Advertisement

It really does. 

David Pollack brings King back to Earth with some facts:

… the internationally recognized boundary of space at 62 miles BUT:

➡️ They really just hit that point at apogee. There was no orbital insertion. Not even close. 

➡️ The brief state of weightlessness during the ascent and descent was not due to escaping Earth's gravity, but because of a combination of freefall and the absence of a supporting force (similar to the sensation of being weightless at the peak of a roller coaster). Essentially they were falling towards earth and the absence of the rocket's upward thrust simulated a feeling of weightlessness. 

Basically, it’s a capsule launched really high and then it immediately falls back down to earth. 

All the floating around, the drama, and Katy Perry’s girl power bullshit…it’s fake. She’s not a damn astronaut, she’s a Hollywood elite who thinks she’s special.

Advertisement

A computer piloted the entire flight. Alan Shepard she is not.

***

Tags: CBS JEFF BEZOS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS News WRECKED for Biased Story on Domestic Violence Allegations Against Deported 'Maryland Man'
Amy Curtis
Seems Insurrection-y: Cryin' Adam Kinzinger Weeps Havoc and Lets Slip the Dormice of Civil War
Grateful Calvin
Florida State Mass Shooting Suspect Identified
Brett T.
Here Are Numbers That Indicate Democrats Should DEFINITELY Keep Simping for Criminal Illegals
Doug P.
NO: Obama Tool Lawrence Summers Demands Scott Bessent RESIGN Over 'Weaponization' of IRS Against Harvard
Amy Curtis
Cue the Lefty Meltdowns! Media Headlines Prove the Trans Tide Is Turning Back to Sanity
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CBS News WRECKED for Biased Story on Domestic Violence Allegations Against Deported 'Maryland Man' Amy Curtis
Advertisement