Nancy Mace Shops for Suggestions About What to Buy Tomorrow to Counter the...
NAILED IT: Scott Jennings Says Mideast 'Two-State Solution' Died With the Bibas Family...
Oh, Look! Another 'Insurrection': Trans Activist Mob Storms Iowa State Capitol Rotunda
Caitlin Johnstone’s Red-Hair Meltdown: Leftist Shill Defends Hamas, Gets Rightly Roasted
Democrat 'Justice': Family of CT Man Killed by Axe-Wielding Cannibal Is TERRIFIED Now...
New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
It Begins: White House Drops Phase One of Jeffrey Epstein Files (UPDATED)
VIP
Jake Tapper Was Paid a Lot to Pretend Biden Was Fine Until He...
Scott Jennings Stuns CNN Panel! Who Is the Dumbest Democrat?
VIP
This Seems Like a Good Time to Look at Gallup's Latest 'Trust in...
'REMARKABLE': Justine Bateman's Response to Gavin Newsom's Fancy New Podcast Is Brutal PER...
Gets WORSE: NSA Insider Spills ALL the Trans-Activist Tea, and Yeah, It's MUCH...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Assigns Blame for High Egg Prices (Dems Are DESPERATE...
Big Tough Dem Brings RECEIPTS to Prove Elon Musk's CORRUPTION - LOL, There's...

Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez Face the Void in Bezos’ All-Female Blue Origin Gamble

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on February 27, 2025
AngieArtist | William Anders

This sounds almost as bad as the all female 'Ghostbusters' remake.

Katy Perry can sing, Gayle King can lecture them, and Lauren Sanchez can throw her enormous 'assets' in their faces.

Advertisement

Now, now .... TOO far! Heh.

Yikes!

It's going to take much more than that. 

It's not quite the 'red planet', but close enough.

Maybe, there are ulterior motives.

Bless her heart.

On the other hand, it's dangerous, and now only the rich have to worry about that.

Another example of no matter how rich you are, accidents still happen.

Heaven forbid, their cycles sync!

Save yourselves! Katy has small children, after all!

The rich are just different.

Tags: FEMALE GHOSTBUSTERS JEFF BEZOS KATY PERRY RICH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
NAILED IT: Scott Jennings Says Mideast 'Two-State Solution' Died With the Bibas Family (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Oh, Look! Another 'Insurrection': Trans Activist Mob Storms Iowa State Capitol Rotunda
Grateful Calvin
Caitlin Johnstone’s Red-Hair Meltdown: Leftist Shill Defends Hamas, Gets Rightly Roasted
justmindy
It Begins: White House Drops Phase One of Jeffrey Epstein Files (UPDATED)
Amy Curtis
Democrat 'Justice': Family of CT Man Killed by Axe-Wielding Cannibal Is TERRIFIED Now That He's Free
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa Aaron Walker
Advertisement