GRATEFUL: Watch Rescued Astronauts Express Gratitude to President Trump and Elon Musk

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were rescued a couple of weeks ago, thanks to Elon Musk, President Trump, and SpaceX.

Whereas the Biden-Harris administration left them stranded in space (because heaven forbid they let Elon Musk get a win), the Trump administration brought our astronauts home.

And they're grateful for it.

WATCH:

🚨 WATCH: NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams deliver a message to @POTUS and @elonmusk after being rescued from space after 9 months:



"I respect you, I trust you... they've earned my trust. And for that, I am grateful... It's empowering, it's strengthening for our… pic.twitter.com/fAB7JmYDDH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 31, 2025

This was a great moment for the Trump administration.

Trump saved those who Biden abandoned for political reasons. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 31, 2025

The fact it was political is so shameful.

Imagine if Richard Nixon had asked who Jim Lovell voted for before NASA worked to save the Apollo 13 crew.

Ever try talking to a lib about this? They all refuse to admit that Trump and Elon did a great thing here. — Pebbles (@PebblesOpinions) March 31, 2025

They're so broken.

Real leadership is back in the White House! — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) March 31, 2025

We love to see it.

I think the take away from all this was that SpaceX could’ve brought them back right away but the prior administration chose not to.



That said, Boeing should be given a chance to try again (on their own dime), & NASA needs to rethink its objectives. — Housatonic (@_housatonic) March 31, 2025

Fair points, all.

And save them they did.

Like I said, they were stranded for political reasons https://t.co/ezhUihoOEy — Topher (@Chris2fur3o5) March 31, 2025

It absolutely boggles our minds that this was delayed for politics.

Their rescue should have been live streamed everywhere. This is the kind of event that brings patriotic Americans together. https://t.co/jPFvYIZDLd — Stephanie Berti (@StephBerti) March 31, 2025

Yes, it is.

Which is why the Left ignored it as much as they could.