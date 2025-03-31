Deranged Leftist Who Assaulted Tesla Driver on VIDEO Is About to Learn Actions...
Scott Walker Reminds Wisconsin Voters That BILLIONS Are at Stake In Tuesday's Supreme...
This Is TOTALLY Not Suspicious: Nearly FIVE THOUSAND Illegal Voters Found on Milwaukee...
'A Literal Coverup'! The Hill: 'How Biden’s Frailties Hampered Harris' (Did Kamala Write...
Karoline Leavitt Amused by Journo Meltdown Over Trump’s ‘Third Term’
We Are Being Asked to Lie
You Are NOT Going to Believe Who They Reportedly Want to Cast as...
'I'm Sorry You're Upset': Watch Leftist Vandal SQUIRM When Confronted for Keying Swastika...
Even Bill Maher's NOT Buying NPR CEO's Claims About Running a Non-Biased Media...
Tiny Violin Time: Millionaire Actress Says Life Is Hard Because People Won't Call...
WI Ed Supt. Wannabe’s Troll Flops Hard, Corey DeAngelis Wins, and She's Forced...
He's RUNNING: Chris Murphy Humiliates Himself Trying to Prove He Actually Stands a...
NO DEAL: Tim Walz Tells Elon He'll Stop Wishing for Tesla Failure If...
VIP
Trump Is Being TOO MEAN to Poor Federal Workers Who Work SO HARD...

GRATEFUL: Watch Rescued Astronauts Express Gratitude to President Trump and Elon Musk

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on March 31, 2025
NASA via AP

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were rescued a couple of weeks ago, thanks to Elon Musk, President Trump, and SpaceX.

Whereas the Biden-Harris administration left them stranded in space (because heaven forbid they let Elon Musk get a win), the Trump administration brought our astronauts home.

Advertisement

And they're grateful for it.

WATCH:

This was a great moment for the Trump administration.

The fact it was political is so shameful.

Imagine if Richard Nixon had asked who Jim Lovell voted for before NASA worked to save the Apollo 13 crew.

They're so broken.

We love to see it.

Recommended

'I'm Sorry You're Upset': Watch Leftist Vandal SQUIRM When Confronted for Keying Swastika on Tesla
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Fair points, all.

And save them they did.

It absolutely boggles our minds that this was delayed for politics.

Yes, it is.

Which is why the Left ignored it as much as they could.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK NASA PRESIDENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I'm Sorry You're Upset': Watch Leftist Vandal SQUIRM When Confronted for Keying Swastika on Tesla
Amy Curtis
Deranged Leftist Who Assaulted Tesla Driver on VIDEO Is About to Learn Actions Have Consequences
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
You Are NOT Going to Believe Who They Reportedly Want to Cast as Aslan in the New Narnia Movies
Aaron Walker
This Is TOTALLY Not Suspicious: Nearly FIVE THOUSAND Illegal Voters Found on Milwaukee Voter Rolls
Amy Curtis
Tiny Violin Time: Millionaire Actress Says Life Is Hard Because People Won't Call Her 'They/Them'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'I'm Sorry You're Upset': Watch Leftist Vandal SQUIRM When Confronted for Keying Swastika on Tesla Amy Curtis
Advertisement