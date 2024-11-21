AP: Court Overturns Jussie Smollett's Conviction for 'Staging a Racist and Homophobic Atta...
'Not EVERYTHING Is About Trump': Even Cenk Uygur Has ENOUGH of JoJoFromJerz's BS, BRUTALLY Calls Her Out

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on November 21, 2024
Meme

Ok, who red-pilled Cenk Uygur? Fess up. We know one of you had to do it because holy cow, it's like night and day with this guy. One minute he's screaming in a line of people at the airport about how important he is, he's melting down spectacularly over Trump's win in 2016 ... and now he's calling Democrats out for being stupid?

Really?

Hey, we're not complaining and in fact, if he's figured out that Democrats are a dying party and wants to figure out how to make America great again we're all for it. Especially if he can make JoJoFromJerz look stupid along the way.

Case in point:

She's supporting war to own Trump.

Think about that for a minute. 

How damn broken does someone have to be to push for war because they hate the incoming president just that much? Maybe she should put social media down for a bit and rethink what it is she actually cares about. What she's really fighting for because this was a dumb take, and Uygur calling her out for it just makes it worse for her.

Not unless they start paying people to post on Bluesky - the grift it just too good.

LET'S GOOOOOOOO.

Again, totally good with that.

Seems like millions of Americans are starting to remember Reagan's 80/20 rule ... too bad it took Biden/Harris all but destroying the country for us to figure it out but at least we're getting there.

Sam J.
With Trump at the helm we may indeed bring America back to greatness once again and if Cenk Uygur wants to come along for the ride, more power to him.

