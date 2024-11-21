Bucks County Commissioner Plays Victim After Getting BUSTED Trying to Steal PA Seat and X Says OH HELL NO

Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia groveled in front of a pissed-off crowd trying to explain away her accountability for trying to steal a Pennsylvania Senate Seat for Democrat Bob Casey. She just let the passion in her heart bet the best of her, guys.

No, really. She said that and wanted everyone to know that she's the real victim here.

Take a look:

She still belongs in jail.



“The passion in my heart got the best of me and I apologize again for that,” Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia said in front of a fiery crowd at a county meeting.”https://t.co/1qkyCW2B3V — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 21, 2024

From CNN (sorry!):

A Democratic election official in Pennsylvania offered an impassioned apology Wednesday for claiming “precedent by a court doesn’t matter anymore in this country” to justify counting about 600 faulty ballots in defiance of state Supreme Court rulings. “The passion in my heart got the best of me and I apologize again for that,” Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia said in front of a fiery crowd at a county meeting. “I made a mistake, and because I am an elected official, I am held to a far higher standard than everybody else. So, to the citizens I serve, I apologize, and I will continue to work hard for you and endeavor to not make such a mistake again.”

Boo Hoo. C'mon you guys, she couldn't help herself. She just so badly wanted to cheat and disregard the votes of millions of Pennsylvanians, it's not her fault and stuff!

What.

A.

Hag.

She should resign at least and perhaps even be charged with election fraud. And don't even get us started on boil on the butt of humanity, Marc Elias.

She needs to resign immediately and then be prosecuted. — The Real Dr Nancy 🟣 (@truthlovingdr) November 21, 2024

This was a calculated FU daring anyone to do anything about it.

It's time to start finding out. — Roy L. Fuchs🇺🇸 (@cg_vet) November 21, 2024

There MUST be consequences for any Democrat pushing to count illegal ballots until they get the number they want. That's NOT how our elections work here in America. Oh we get it, Democrats got away with SO MUCH in 2020, but never again.

That's what happens when you overplay your hand, folks.

Her alleged “passion” made her break the law? Jail! — TXGal (@LisaWasHere7713) November 21, 2024

Agreed.

Yes she does. She's only sorry about the blow back and possible ramifications. She will do it again. — Lady Gray (@ladyingraytn) November 21, 2024

Absolutely she'd do it again ... unless there are actual consequences.

At the very least, she should lose her job.

Sorry, not sorry.

