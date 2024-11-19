She Knows She's in DEEP Trouble! Bucks County, PA Election Commissioner Backpedals Defiant...
UNHINGED Trans Woman (AKA a DUDE) Openly Threatening Nancy Mace's LIFE Just Proved...
ATTACK on Actual Journalism: Catherine Herridge Faces Fines, Jail Time Over Contempt Rulin...
VIP
WEIRD. So Many People Want to Hang Out With Hitler These Days ......
Unhinged Ana Navarro Shrieks 'May I Speak' While Getting WHOOPED in Heated Debate...
CRINGE Overdrive: Woke Jaguar Car Ad Campaign Crashes and Burns Right Off the...
Third Verse, Same as the 1st! Julie Kelly NUKES David French for His...
'What Are You Scared of, Nancy?' Virtue Signaling CongressMAN Scolds Nancy Mace, Gets...
ARGLE! Scott Jennings Leaves HOSTILE CNN Panel Speechless Debating Military Deporting Ille...
FEMA Worker FIRED for Avoiding Trump Supporter Homes Spills Even HOTTER Tea About...
It's All the Lies! Joe and Mika Bewildered By Exodus of News Consumers...
Turns Out Kamala's Campaign Was Even FAKER Than We Thought - Check Out...
You Got BODIED, Son! Nancy Mace BUSTS Aaron Rupar Talking SMACK and Calling...
Go F*** Yourselves: Megyn Kelly is Straight-FIRE Taking Morning Joe APART for Being...

Seth Dillon Lights Vindictive Southern Poverty Law Center Bullies UP for Targeting 'Not the Bee' Writers

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on November 19, 2024
Twitchy

The Southern Poverty Law Center long ago wrecked its reputation going after anyone and everyone they just happened to politically disagree with. It honestly got so bad they were almost sued into oblivion and are considered by most to be scam. Heck, even USA Today said as much.

Advertisement

So sadly, we're not at all surprised to see them targeting writers at 'Not the Bee' who would rather remain anonymous, and by targeting we mean DOXXING.

Because as we said before, SPLC sucks.

Seth Dillon is not taking this laying down:

His post continues:

The SPLC extracted sensitive information from our site, then used that information to contact our writers directly. I’ve included a screenshot of one of these emails below.

We’re determining how they obtained this information, but we already know why they went digging for it. They did it because they’re left-wing activists masquerading as journalists. They did it because they lack principles. They did it because they’re vindictive bullies who've admitted their aim is to “completely destroy” individuals and organizations they disagree with by making them pay a steep price for speaking freely.

As a public figure, I’ve been attacked many times. It comes with the territory, and I accept that. What I won’t accept is the doxxing and smearing of our staff because they said some things the SPLC doesn’t like.

Vindictive bullies ... that's exactly who and what the SPLC really is.

Recommended

UNHINGED Trans Woman (AKA a DUDE) Openly Threatening Nancy Mace's LIFE Just Proved Her RIGHT (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

They dared have their own opinions and as we all know, the kind, tolerant Left can't STAND that.

Especially the a-holes at SPLC.

Something is very very wrong here.

We here at Twitchy stand with Seth and all of his writers. 

===========================================================================

Related:

Third Verse, Same as the 1st! Julie Kelly NUKES David French for His 'Recycled' Anti-Trump Column and LOL

ARGLE! Scott Jennings Leaves HOSTILE CNN Panel Speechless Debating Military Deporting Illegals (Watch)

FEMA Worker FIRED for Avoiding Trump Supporter Homes Spills Even HOTTER Tea About WHERE Orders Came From

You Got BODIED, Son! Nancy Mace BUSTS Aaron Rupar Talking SMACK and Calling Her 'Transphobic' and HOOBOY

Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to End Jake Tapper in Debate on Deporting Illegals (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: SPLC BABYLON BEE SETH DILLON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UNHINGED Trans Woman (AKA a DUDE) Openly Threatening Nancy Mace's LIFE Just Proved Her RIGHT (Watch)
Sam J.
Unhinged Ana Navarro Shrieks 'May I Speak' While Getting WHOOPED in Heated Debate About Trump's Picks
Sam J.
She Knows She's in DEEP Trouble! Bucks County, PA Election Commissioner Backpedals Defiant Remarks
Amy Curtis
ATTACK on Actual Journalism: Catherine Herridge Faces Fines, Jail Time Over Contempt Ruling
Amy Curtis
ARGLE! Scott Jennings Leaves HOSTILE CNN Panel Speechless Debating Military Deporting Illegals (Watch)
Sam J.
CRINGE Overdrive: Woke Jaguar Car Ad Campaign Crashes and Burns Right Off the Lot
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
UNHINGED Trans Woman (AKA a DUDE) Openly Threatening Nancy Mace's LIFE Just Proved Her RIGHT (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement