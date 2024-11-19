Seth Dillon Lights Vindictive Southern Poverty Law Center Bullies UP for Targeting 'Not the Bee' Writers

The Southern Poverty Law Center long ago wrecked its reputation going after anyone and everyone they just happened to politically disagree with. It honestly got so bad they were almost sued into oblivion and are considered by most to be scam. Heck, even USA Today said as much.

So sadly, we're not at all surprised to see them targeting writers at 'Not the Bee' who would rather remain anonymous, and by targeting we mean DOXXING.

Because as we said before, SPLC sucks.

Seth Dillon is not taking this laying down:

The discredited, scandal-ridden smear factory known as the SPLC is about to publish a hit piece doxxing several of our “Not the Bee” writers who wished to remain anonymous so they could speak freely, without fear. The SPLC extracted sensitive information from our site, then used… pic.twitter.com/toQLfga5SU — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 19, 2024

His post continues:

The SPLC extracted sensitive information from our site, then used that information to contact our writers directly. I’ve included a screenshot of one of these emails below. We’re determining how they obtained this information, but we already know why they went digging for it. They did it because they’re left-wing activists masquerading as journalists. They did it because they lack principles. They did it because they’re vindictive bullies who've admitted their aim is to “completely destroy” individuals and organizations they disagree with by making them pay a steep price for speaking freely. As a public figure, I’ve been attacked many times. It comes with the territory, and I accept that. What I won’t accept is the doxxing and smearing of our staff because they said some things the SPLC doesn’t like.

Vindictive bullies ... that's exactly who and what the SPLC really is.

The SPLC is a scam. Not the Bee did nothing wrong. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 19, 2024

They dared have their own opinions and as we all know, the kind, tolerant Left can't STAND that.

Especially the a-holes at SPLC.

It sounds like they illegally hacked the site and should be investigated by the DOJ. 🤔 — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) November 19, 2024

Something is very very wrong here.

We here at Twitchy stand with Seth and all of his writers.

