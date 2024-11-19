ARGLE! Scott Jennings Leaves HOSTILE CNN Panel Speechless Debating Military Deporting Illegals (Watch)

Scott Jennings must be INCREDIBLE for CNN's ratings because there is no way otherwise they'd allow him to keep embarrassing their favorite talking heads and propaganda-pushing Lefties. We really should send them a thank you because the longer they keep Jennings on their network the longer we can keep writing about him making stupid people cry.

We truly love it.

Case in point:

🔥NEW: @ScottJenningsKY hits hostile CNN panel with hard facts about Trump deploying military to assist with deportations:



“You've twice now insinuated that Trump is going to send a military to round up American citizens, which is totally false. There are 1.3 to 1.6 million… pic.twitter.com/7IlMJYRNqH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 19, 2024

The post continues:

There are 1.3 to 1.6 million illegal immigrants in this country today who have already received deportation orders from a court. You can start there." "There are millions of people who came into the country illegally, who have already received deportation orders, or who have committed some other crime while they've been here." "The fact that you want to leave them in place is mind boggling."

The fact anyone wants to allow illegal immigrants not only into this country but to stay indefinitely is mind boggling. Agreed.

Almost as good as JD Vance's face when he debated Tim Walz.

Almost.

CNN's surprise at the deportation of illegal immigrants is beyond belief.



We're not talking about citizens, but those who have broken our laws. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) November 19, 2024

CNN: Wait, you really MEANT IT when you voted for the guy who promised to deport illegals? WE THOUGHT YOU WERE KIDDING.

These people.

Hopefully quite a number will leave just based on the hard line Trump has now drawn. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) November 19, 2024

That would certainly make things way easier.

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

