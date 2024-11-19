CRINGE Overdrive: Woke Jaguar Car Ad Campaign Crashes and Burns Right Off the...
ARGLE! Scott Jennings Leaves HOSTILE CNN Panel Speechless Debating Military Deporting Illegals (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on November 19, 2024
Gif

Scott Jennings must be INCREDIBLE for CNN's ratings because there is no way otherwise they'd allow him to keep embarrassing their favorite talking heads and propaganda-pushing Lefties. We really should send them a thank you because the longer they keep Jennings on their network the longer we can keep writing about him making stupid people cry.

We truly love it.

Case in point:

The post continues:

There are 1.3 to 1.6 million illegal immigrants in this country today who have already received deportation orders from a court. You can start there."

"There are millions of people who came into the country illegally, who have already received deportation orders, or who have committed some other crime while they've been here."

"The fact that you want to leave them in place is mind boggling."

The fact anyone wants to allow illegal immigrants not only into this country but to stay indefinitely is mind boggling. Agreed.

Almost as good as JD Vance's face when he debated Tim Walz.

Almost.

CNN: Wait, you really MEANT IT when you voted for the guy who promised to deport illegals? WE THOUGHT YOU WERE KIDDING.

These people.

That would certainly make things way easier.

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

===========================================================================

Tags: CNN ILLEGALS SCOTT JENNINGS

