WOW: Katie Couric Goes SERIOUSLY Mean Girl Behind Kamala Harris's Back and Jen Psaki Just LAUGHS (Watch)

It's been interesting watching rats leaving the sinking Kamala Harris ship. When she was running people like Katie Couric babbled about her strength and identity but once she lost, that was over. And now we're finding out how many of them really felt about her.

The fact Jen Psaki just sort of laughs when Katie Couric goes full-on mean girl about Kamala says SO much.

WATCH: Katie Couric admits Kamala was an awful candidate



“Answer the G**damn question, please.”pic.twitter.com/MtvCNzrKcS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 18, 2024

Imagine if Couric had bothered to actually say these things while Kamala was still running. Instead of pretending it was a good thing for Kamala to push her middle class upbringing over and over again giving her some constructive criticism may have gone a long way.

Then again, this is Kamala Harris we're talking about and it's clear even with speech writers and a staff she paid tens of millions of dollars to, she still couldn't figure out how to answer one simple question, let alone give a full speech.

To Couric's point, people just wanted Kamala to answer the G**damn question.

And hey, she said please.

Mean girls — Laura Kaye 🇺🇸🥳🇺🇸 (@NonsenseEnd) November 19, 2024

Lots of mean girls on the Left.

Yup.

white libs criticizing woman of color. — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) November 18, 2024

Pretty racist and sexist.

Even the media can't deny it. Kamala's campaign was a disaster from the start. — DONALD J. TRUMP - Press Release Commentary (@TrumpTrainX) November 18, 2024

We're going to see a lot of these pundits and experts try and save face now that Kamala has lost in such a HUGE way, but never forget how they lied to and gaslighted America to try and elect one of the most vapid, unqualified, unlikable presidential candidates in modern history.

They own this as much as the Democrats do.

