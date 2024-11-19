Go F*** Yourselves: Megyn Kelly is Straight-FIRE Taking Morning Joe APART for Being...
WOW: Katie Couric Goes SERIOUSLY Mean Girl Behind Kamala Harris's Back and Jen Psaki Just LAUGHS (Watch)

9:45 AM on November 19, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It's been interesting watching rats leaving the sinking Kamala Harris ship. When she was running people like Katie Couric babbled about her strength and identity but once she lost, that was over. And now we're finding out how many of them really felt about her.

The fact Jen Psaki just sort of laughs when Katie Couric goes full-on mean girl about Kamala says SO much.

Watch:

Imagine if Couric had bothered to actually say these things while Kamala was still running. Instead of pretending it was a good thing for Kamala to push her middle class upbringing over and over again giving her some constructive criticism may have gone a long way.

Then again, this is Kamala Harris we're talking about and it's clear even with speech writers and a staff she paid tens of millions of dollars to, she still couldn't figure out how to answer one simple question, let alone give a full speech.

To Couric's point, people just wanted Kamala to answer the G**damn question.

And hey, she said please.

Lots of mean girls on the Left. 

Yup.

Pretty racist and sexist. 

We're going to see a lot of these pundits and experts try and save face now that Kamala has lost in such a HUGE way, but never forget how they lied to and gaslighted America to try and elect one of the most vapid, unqualified, unlikable presidential candidates in modern history.

They own this as much as the Democrats do.

===========================================================================

