'The Vehicles Are at It Again!' Driver Plowed Through a Christmas Market and the AP Does Their Thing

Doug P.  |  5:30 PM on December 20, 2024
meme

As we told you earlier today, somebody drove a car at high speed through a crowded Christmas market in Germany. There are multiple casualties, and an arrest has reportedly been made.

More from Townhall's Jeff Charles:

A Saudi national allegedly carried out a possible terrorist attack when he drove a vehicle into a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killing at least 11 people and injuring 70. 

The attack wreaked havoc at one of the city’s most popular holiday venues. 

The Telegraph reported that “At least 11 people have been killed.” 

Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister referred to the incident as “A terrible event, especially now in the days before Christmas.” 

There appear to be signs that this might be the first of multiple attacks, according to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said reports “suggest something terrible is to come.”

Considering all that's known, this is the best the Associated Press could come up with for their post on X: 

We've certainly seen this approach before. The AP never fails to be predictable.

Based on that headline, questions remain:

Another rogue vehicle has struck. 

The AP's just doing their usual thing.

It won't be surprising if the AP end up with a story explaining why climate change made this worse.

