BREAKING: Car Plows Through Crowd at German Christmas Market, Multiple Casualties Reported

In terrible news out of Germany, a car rammed into a Christmas market today.

NOW - Attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Several people are dead and injured, the MDR is reporting. pic.twitter.com/JLZ7E1ctSh — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 20, 2024

Advertisement

BREAKING: Two vehicles have crashed into the popular Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg. Several people are reported to be dead, many wounded. pic.twitter.com/vnKCzAHCmB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 20, 2024

There is a possibility it could be two cars, but of course news is still breaking.

🚨BREAKING: VEHICLE CRASHES INTO CHRISTMAS MARKET IN MAGDEBURG, GERMANY, MULTIPLE INJURIES REPORTEDpic.twitter.com/iiqYDDOlvj — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 20, 2024

It's almost like the driver was the actual criminal and not the car. Much like when people use guns to commit crimes.

Is it nostalgia, or did the Christmas markets of yesteryear not come with the threat of violence or injury to this scale (intentional or otherwise)? https://t.co/qJXvlhg1Ic — Daniel P Dykes (@DanielPDykes) December 20, 2024

Those were the good old days.

Christians are under attack all around the world. https://t.co/O55UFY6VSF — noobadoob (@noobadoob1776) December 20, 2024

Horrible

My thoughts goes out to the victims and their families https://t.co/CijnIqdmYk — Nev 𓂜𓆑𓇌𓈖 🇪🇬 (@Nev_ertiti) December 20, 2024

The victims and their families need all the prayers now.

Feel sorry for all the lost innocent souls and for their families and friends who were expecting to spend holidays together.



May this Christmas brings peace and hopefully evil people will be trialed whi caused this barbaric crime — Zen Echo (@Kassimrajab16) December 20, 2024

Sending payers to all of the victims of this senseless violence.