BREAKING: Car Plows Through Crowd at German Christmas Market, Multiple Casualties Reported

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on December 20, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

In terrible news out of Germany, a car rammed into a Christmas market today.

There is a possibility it could be two cars, but of course news is still breaking. 

It's almost like the driver was the actual criminal and not the car. Much like when people use guns to commit crimes. 

Those were the good old days.

The victims and their families need all the prayers now.

Sending payers to all of the victims of this senseless violence.

Tags: BREAKING NEWS CHRISTMAS GERMANY VIOLENCE

