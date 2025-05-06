Unpopular Truth: Scott Jennings SCHOOLS Fellow CNN Panelists About Criminality of Illegal Immigration

Ted Cruz: Communications Act of 1934 Proves Trump Is RIGHT to Defund Brazenly...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 06, 2025
Twitchy

Once again, Scott Jennings speaks the truth to his CNN colleagues and CNN viewers.

This writer (and many others) have argued for years that all illegal immigrants are, in fact, criminals. By definition, they broke American federal immigration laws -- that makes them criminals, even if they never committed another crime.

Jennings shared this simple truth last night, and it was not well received.

WATCH:

This is 100% correct.

Nailed it.

Due process is just the veil to hide the truth: they don't want to deport anyone, and they want more to come.

Probably not.

That's (D)ifferent.

In most jurisdictions, a speeding ticket is a civil, not criminal, offense.

If someone wants a better life in America, they can go through the proper channels. Not across the Rio Grande.

Absolutely wild.

It's that simple.

The people screaming the loudest about illegal immigration will not take you up on this offer.

None.

Democrats always pick the absolute worst people to make martyrs for their cause.

The number of people trying to scale the criminality of illegal immigration is staggering. It's a crime. Any other nation would not only deport you if you crossed their borders, but possibly imprison you for years before doing so. America has the right to enforce immigration law and secure her borders.

