Unpopular Truth: Scott Jennings SCHOOLS Fellow CNN Panelists About Criminality of Illegal Immigration

Once again, Scott Jennings speaks the truth to his CNN colleagues and CNN viewers.

This writer (and many others) have argued for years that all illegal immigrants are, in fact, criminals. By definition, they broke American federal immigration laws -- that makes them criminals, even if they never committed another crime.

Jennings shared this simple truth last night, and it was not well received.

WATCH:

Q: "Do you believe that every (illegal) immigrant is the same?"



A: Yes. Everybody who's here illegally is, in fact, a criminal.



Watch how this unpopular truth was received tonight 👇 pic.twitter.com/JGLFzwBEgY — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 6, 2025

This is 100% correct.

Yeah...



It honestly sounds like, to me at least, that no one on that show actually WANTS to deport illegal immigrants.



For me, that's the sticking point.



It's not about due process, its more about the fact they WANT all the illegal immigrants to stay. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 6, 2025

Nailed it.

Due process is just the veil to hide the truth: they don't want to deport anyone, and they want more to come.

Did this guy care that 75% of illegals deported by Obama didn’t receive any Due Process? — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) May 6, 2025

Probably not.

That's (D)ifferent.

Do you believe everyone who’s gotten a speeding ticket is a criminal?



I feel like that’s the equivalent of some poor person crossing the Rio Grande with their kids in hope of a better life. Except it doesn’t endanger anyone. — Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) May 6, 2025

In most jurisdictions, a speeding ticket is a civil, not criminal, offense.

If someone wants a better life in America, they can go through the proper channels. Not across the Rio Grande.

It's wild how they try to put words into his mouth. There's no counter to his argument. Anyone here illegally is a criminal — Too Good (@allgoodiguess) May 6, 2025

Absolutely wild.

Yes. When you enter a country without permission or documentation, you are committing a crime. https://t.co/fBguJCYAao — Grace 🇺🇸👑 (@Jenna37677) May 6, 2025

It's that simple.

Litmus test for you: if you're opposed to mass deportations, then you agree to allow some of these folks come to live with you, to help share the burden they place on our economy, infrastructure, etc.



You can provide them with healthcare since they have none. Is 3 enough? https://t.co/DDfuo0Kz5P — ⛪🇺🇸 No Longer Silent 🇺🇸🎶 (@timsgirl86) May 6, 2025

The people screaming the loudest about illegal immigration will not take you up on this offer.

Dems don't even try to hide the fact that their entire motive for open borders was and still is a means to import votes. They have no shame anymore. https://t.co/zaftjEiUVl — SuperBee1776 (@Super_Bee1776) May 6, 2025

None.

Keep calling them on this nonsense, Scott. Turns out the only guy they could find to fight the “illegal” tag WAS illegal, a wife abuser, a gang member, and possibly a human trafficker https://t.co/psFKPhk0F5 — Dan Ditzler (@longgonedaddy) May 6, 2025

Democrats always pick the absolute worst people to make martyrs for their cause.

The number of people trying to scale the criminality of illegal immigration is staggering. It's a crime. Any other nation would not only deport you if you crossed their borders, but possibly imprison you for years before doing so. America has the right to enforce immigration law and secure her borders.

