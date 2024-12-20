Trump Asks 'Where's Biden?' Amid Shutdown Shenanigans

This is an excellent question. With all of the shutdown talk, why isn't Biden speaking out and advocating for what the Democrats want? Trump isn't even officially POTUS yet, and he is very involved in the discussion.

While this is brazenly political, Trump does raise something important: Where is Biden in any of this? The government is about to shut down and he is the president. pic.twitter.com/etA6EJWqm7 — Alex Ward (@alexbward) December 20, 2024

Obviously, he's not, but it certainly seems his Presidency is.

Is he though? He’s mush https://t.co/idMP7Dx0nk — Mother Superior 🇺🇸 (@Ifbpsusanmarie) December 20, 2024

Assuming that he still has enough mental capacity to understand what's going on, Biden absolutely doesn't care. The only thing that seems to motivate the guy anymore is going to the beach and finding the worst pieces of sh1t to give pardons to https://t.co/p4xOAITqMw — Bud (@OnReturning) December 20, 2024

Also, allowing his family to travel the world on the taxpayer dime.

Hasn't been President for a few years now https://t.co/Ff4k3nMyAA — The Goat (@Pebo4Real) December 20, 2024

If we are being honest.

Great question. You're the first DC journalist I have seen ask it. https://t.co/nsjFHhDxzc — News Bro (@Newzbro) December 20, 2024

DC journalists are paid to actually not ask questions.

I bet a lot of people already think Trump is President, a god chunk. — Ian Harris Lese (@leseih94) December 20, 2024

The rest of the world would be on its best behavior if Trump was already in charge.

Biden hasn't been in charge for over 2 years. — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) December 20, 2024

Where is Biden?



How 'bout where is Harris? Where is Obama? Where is Jeff Zientz or Ron Klain?



Where is an invisible spokesperson representing "The White House" ? — Social-Identity-Thief (@JM4LISD) December 20, 2024

Yes, the people who have actually been pulling the strings behind the scenes.

The media and the Democratic Party made a deal, and now the country is living with the consequences. — Al’s Lacrosse (@lacrosse_al) December 20, 2024

The Corporate Media and the Democratic Party are one in the same. The sooner people realize this, the better.

That should be the headline every single day. — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) December 20, 2024

He is infirm and unable to govern. He has been for four years. Where have you been during that time? — WA Leg Watch (@360GOP) December 20, 2024

Where has Biden actually been the last four years is the better question.

Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. is only President of the United States in the strictest legal sense. — Type A ectomorph (@TypeA_Ectomorph) December 20, 2024

Also… Biden doesn’t feel the need to post a million times on social media. — Kris (@JustKris13000) December 20, 2024

Biden apologists are hilarious. They'll do their best to take up for him as if the world can't see he can barely stay awake, much less post to social media.

This is a house GOP problem chief. Biden is on the sidelines with his popcorn watching the implosion like the rest of us. — BONFIGLIO (@bbonfiglio) December 20, 2024

Hilarious! Everybody point and laugh. Democrats will never stop trying to imagine Biden as some brilliant hero just waiting for the right time to swoop in and save the world. In reality, he can barely function and sleeps most of the day away.