Here's a Flashback to Just 1 Reason CNN's Nicolle Wallace Is a 'Media Propagandist of the Year' Nominee

Doug P.  |  5:00 PM on December 20, 2024
Journalism meme

After the 2024 we witnessed from the usual suspects in the media, it's clear that nobody should ever trust these so-called "journalists" ever again. 

We've seen a lot of proof for that over the course of the year, but some of the biggest examples of the propaganda press doing their best to serve their Democrat masters have come in the form of journos parroting talking points from the Biden White House when it came to the president's physical and mental condition. After Biden's one and only debate with Trump in late June, the truth became undeniable, but shortly before that the media was still doing some serious gaslighting by telling us what we were seeing and hearing with our own eyes and ears wasn't really happening.

CNN's Nicolle Wallace went above and beyond the call of journalistic duty when helping run cover for Biden's decline with this doozy of a segment: 

Wallace certainly should be a "Media Propagandist of the Year" finalist for that one.

The "cheap fakes" accusations were, ironically, fake news. But the media did their job as they saw it at the time, which was to push whatever narratives the DNC handed them.

It was off the charts and even now they don't seem to be embarrassed by the backfire.

