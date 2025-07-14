Ken Dilanian Does an NBC News Fact Check on Who ICE Is Detaining
Deplorable! Chuck Todd Shocked That President Would Attack Half His Own Constituents
It's the New British 'Culture': Keep Cool In the Summer By ... Putting...
Pete Hegseth Confirms Pentagon Pulls Out of 'Globalist' Aspen Security Forum
Appearance Checks Out: Professor Arrested for Attacking ICE Agents at Raid
VIP
The Emperor's Old Joes
Andrew Cuomo Announces Third-Party Run, Says He's 'In It to Win It'
Too Little, Too Late! BBC Finally Admits Its Gaza Documentary Was Narrated by...
Megyn Kelly Rips Post About JD Vance's Kids 'Better Knowing Now What Their...
HOO BOY: Redditor Posts About Left's 'Project 2029' and It's Nothing but a...
AWFL Alert: Liberal Woman Says Husbands Need to Pay Stay-at-Home Wives a Salary...
Good Luck With This! Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Is Just As Radical As Zohran...
She's 'Dead Serious' (and Seriously Stupid): Pro-Palestinian Leftist Claims Jews Get Zero-...
Unhinged Loon John Harwood Demonstrates Why He's Currently Not Employed by ANY Media...

Reporter Asks Trump About Making Rosie O'Donnell Overweight and Depressed

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on July 14, 2025
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

We do have to give Rosie O'Donnell props for actually following through and moving out of the country if Donald Trump were to win a second term. Most celebrities don't follow through on their "threats" to leave.

Advertisement

We don't know who this reporter is, but she claims O'Donnell was recently on Chris Cuomo's podcast and said she blames Trump for being overweight, depressed, and drunk. We didn't believe she actually said that, so we tracked down the clip from the podcast, and it's indeed what she said.

The post continues:

"… was very heavy, to tell you the truth.”

So, what does the president have to say for himself after doing all of this to O'Donnell?

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Trump said he was going to open up the press pool to new media, and this is the result. It was a waste of a question, but still funny.

***

The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
It's the New British 'Culture': Keep Cool In the Summer By ... Putting Yogurt on Your Windows?
Grateful Calvin
Deplorable! Chuck Todd Shocked That President Would Attack Half His Own Constituents
Brett T.
Ken Dilanian Does an NBC News Fact Check on Who ICE Is Detaining
Brett T.
Megyn Kelly Rips Post About JD Vance's Kids 'Better Knowing Now What Their Father Is About'
Brett T.
Pete Hegseth Confirms Pentagon Pulls Out of 'Globalist' Aspen Security Forum
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement