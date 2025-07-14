Reporter Asks Trump About Making Rosie O'Donnell Overweight and Depressed

We do have to give Rosie O'Donnell props for actually following through and moving out of the country if Donald Trump were to win a second term. Most celebrities don't follow through on their "threats" to leave.

We don't know who this reporter is, but she claims O'Donnell was recently on Chris Cuomo's podcast and said she blames Trump for being overweight, depressed, and drunk. We didn't believe she actually said that, so we tracked down the clip from the podcast, and it's indeed what she said.

Rosie O’Donnell surfaces again, this time on Chris Cuomo’s podcast, to recount how Donald Trump getting elected as president in 2016 destroyed her life.



”I got myself into some bad places, you know? I was very, very depressed. I was overeating. I was over-drinking…You know, it… pic.twitter.com/PWa2pLhwZ3 — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) June 25, 2025

The post continues:

"… was very heavy, to tell you the truth.”

So, what does the president have to say for himself after doing all of this to O'Donnell?

REPORTER: Rosie O'Donnell went on Chris Cuomo's show recently and she blamed you for the fact she is overweight, depressed, and drunk -- what do you say to that?



No clue who this reporter is, but that's one hell of a question. pic.twitter.com/TURaXmCzOp — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 13, 2025

Dude, that sounds like @itslinklauren but I’m not sure. It would make sense if it is, his rants on Rosie are hilarious. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) July 13, 2025

When I see questions like this being asked I always know it’s my boy @itslinklauren 😭😭 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 14, 2025

So Rosie's become, fat, drunk and miserable because of TDS?

So, nothing's changed. 😂😂🤣 — Gossip Girl (@GossipGirl4547) July 14, 2025

Trump and Rosie have been at it since the 1980s. — Starship Alves 🚀 (@StarshipAlves) July 14, 2025

I feel sorry for the Irish people. They have enough to deal with as it is. — MyghtiMouse (@Christina380714) July 14, 2025

He missed the opportunity to highlight the fact that this kind of statement by Rosie is the perfect picture of today’s leftists; they take zero responsibility for their lives, play the victim card, “everything bad that happens to me is someone else’s responsibility to fix it” — Alex Ikonomidis (@alex_ikonomidis) July 14, 2025

Trump said he was going to open up the press pool to new media, and this is the result. It was a waste of a question, but still funny.

