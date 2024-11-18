And. Here. We. Go! Watching Senior DOJ and FBI Officials Lawyering Up Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

There are many things we have enjoyed watching after Trump won the election nearly two weeks ago, and seeing current and former senior DOJ and FBI officials lawyering up is near the top.

This is SPECTACULAR.

Revenge?

Reckoning?

Justice?

All of the above:

Multiple current and former senior Justice Department and FBI officials have begun reaching out to lawyers in anticipation of being criminally investigated by the Trump administration, according to three people with knowledge of their deliberations. Following Trump’s decisive election victory, many Justice Department officials and career staffers were already nervous about the possibility that they would be targeted by Trump loyalists, particularly members of Congress. But the selection of former Rep. Matt Gaetz, a firebrand Trump ally who was the subject of a recent FBI investigation, to lead the department has sharply increased the sense of alarm, the sources said.

Now, why oh why would they be lawyering up? Surely they know the only reason they'd have anything to worry about is if they did something illegal while they were targeting and sabotaging Trump, right?

And we all know NOBODY in the DOJ or the FBI would ever do such a thing.

If that was the truth they wouldn't need lawyers.

C'mon.

Grab your popcorn, we get the feeling this is only the beginning.

