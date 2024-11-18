After Wasting a ZILLION Hours Arguing with Trans Lefties on BlueSky Ben Dreyfuss...
'SOLD!' Tom Homan Lists Top 3 Priorities After Becoming Trump's Border Czar
Associated MESS: The AP Announces Layoffs and Buyouts As Legacy Media's Death Spiral...
Dead Media Talking: Scott Pelley Opens 60 Minutes With a TOTALLY Fair Review...
VIP
Yeah, Go With That! Jen Psaki Pushes Dems to Double Down on Trans...
Joe & Mika Crawl to Mar-a-Lago, Beg Trump for Mercy!
BS Meters MELTED: What John Brennan Said About Tulsi Gabbard Proves NO ONE...
Laken Riley Murder Trial Testimony Proves Biden, Harris, Mayorkas & Sanctuary City Dems...
STOP! We Can Only Love Trump So Much! Democrats Screeching About Trump Seeking...
FAFO! Democrat Commissioner Effing Around Openly Cheating in Bucks County, PA May FINALLY...
Pass the Popcorn! 'Morning Joe' Regulars Furious MSNBC Hosts Bent a Knee to...
'Sit DOWN, Son': Brian Krassenstein Picks Fight With Father of 6 Matt Walsh...
VIP
Trump Confirms Report About How He'll 'Reverse the Biden Invasion' and Secure the...
Sketchy AF! Rick Scott Calls McConnell OUT for Saying Trump Won't Get Recess...

And. Here. We. Go! Watching Senior DOJ and FBI Officials Lawyering Up Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:15 PM on November 18, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

There are many things we have enjoyed watching after Trump won the election nearly two weeks ago, and seeing current and former senior DOJ and FBI officials lawyering up is near the top.

Advertisement

This is SPECTACULAR.

Revenge?

Reckoning?

Justice?

All of the above:

From NBC News:

Multiple current and former senior Justice Department and FBI officials have begun reaching out to lawyers in anticipation of being criminally investigated by the Trump administration, according to three people with knowledge of their deliberations.

Following Trump’s decisive election victory, many Justice Department officials and career staffers were already nervous about the possibility that they would be targeted by Trump loyalists, particularly members of Congress. But the selection of former Rep. Matt Gaetz, a firebrand Trump ally who was the subject of a recent FBI investigation, to lead the department has sharply increased the sense of alarm, the sources said.

Now, why oh why would they be lawyering up? Surely they know the only reason they'd have anything to worry about is if they did something illegal while they were targeting and sabotaging Trump, right?

And we all know NOBODY in the DOJ or the FBI would ever do such a thing.

Recommended

After Wasting a ZILLION Hours Arguing with Trans Lefties on BlueSky Ben Dreyfuss Drops HILARIOUS Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

If that was the truth they wouldn't need lawyers. 

C'mon.

Grab your popcorn, we get the feeling this is only the beginning.

===========================================================================

Related:

Yeah, Go With That! Jen Psaki Pushes Dems to Double Down on Trans Messaging That Cost Them the Election

BS Meters MELTED: What John Brennan Said About Tulsi Gabbard Proves NO ONE Should Listen to Him (Watch)

STOP! We Can Only Love Trump So Much! Democrats Screeching About Trump Seeking REVENGE Goes SO Wrong

FAFO! Democrat Commissioner Effing Around Openly Cheating in Bucks County, PA May FINALLY Be Finding Out

'Sit DOWN, Son': Brian Krassenstein Pick Fight with Father of 6 Matt Walsh Over PARENTING and HOO BOY

===========================================================================

Tags: DOJ FBI TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After Wasting a ZILLION Hours Arguing with Trans Lefties on BlueSky Ben Dreyfuss Drops HILARIOUS Thread
Sam J.
Dead Media Talking: Scott Pelley Opens 60 Minutes With a TOTALLY Fair Review of Trump's Cabinet
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Associated MESS: The AP Announces Layoffs and Buyouts As Legacy Media's Death Spiral Accelerates
Warren Squire
'SOLD!' Tom Homan Lists Top 3 Priorities After Becoming Trump's Border Czar
Doug P.
BS Meters MELTED: What John Brennan Said About Tulsi Gabbard Proves NO ONE Should Listen to Him (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
After Wasting a ZILLION Hours Arguing with Trans Lefties on BlueSky Ben Dreyfuss Drops HILARIOUS Thread Sam J.
Advertisement