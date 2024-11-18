STOP! We Can Only Love Trump So Much! Democrats Screeching About Trump Seeking REVENGE Goes SO Wrong

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on November 18, 2024
Twitchy

Know this: Americans overwhelmingly voted for Trump knowing he would seek retribution for what Democrats did not only to him, but to the country as a whole. We're not entirely sure why this is so confusing for Democrats, maybe because they've never been held accountable before.

But we didn't elect Trump so he would play nice with people who have deliberately harmed millions of Americans so they could stay in power.

Not even a little bit.

This post proves Democrats have learned NOTHING, even now.

Almost as if they have a guilty conscience.

Hrm.

His post continues:

... punish, deplatform, censor, destroy, imprison and engage lawfare against  not only Trump but everyday Americans who just wanted to be left alone? 

You know...if you don't want people to seek "revenge" and "retribution" over the things unethical you've done. Then don't do them.

We can't help but think there is some sort of FAFO 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We see what he did here.

Hey now, we can only elect the guy so much.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp
BS Meters MELTED: What John Brennan Said About Tulsi Gabbard Proves NO ONE Should Listen to Him (Watch)
Sam J.
Sam J.
FAFO! Democrat Commissioner Effing Around Openly Cheating in Bucks County, PA May FINALLY Be Finding Out
Sam J.
Sam J.
'Sit DOWN, Son': Brian Krassenstein Picks Fight with Father of 6 Matt Walsh Over PARENTING and HOO BOY
Sam J.
Sam J.
Laken Riley Murder Trial Testimony Proves Biden, Harris, Mayorkas & Sanctuary City Dems Are COMPLICIT
Doug P.
Doug P.
Sketchy AF! Rick Scott Calls McConnell OUT for Saying Trump Won't Get Recess Appts, Just 1 Big Problem
Sam J.
Sam J.

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
