STOP! We Can Only Love Trump So Much! Democrats Screeching About Trump Seeking REVENGE Goes SO Wrong

Know this: Americans overwhelmingly voted for Trump knowing he would seek retribution for what Democrats did not only to him, but to the country as a whole. We're not entirely sure why this is so confusing for Democrats, maybe because they've never been held accountable before.

But we didn't elect Trump so he would play nice with people who have deliberately harmed millions of Americans so they could stay in power.

Not even a little bit.

This post proves Democrats have learned NOTHING, even now.

Know this: Donald Trump chose ultra-MAGA extremist Matt Gaetz as his attorney general because he knows Gaetz is a loyal “warrior” who will enable his dangerous plans for revenge and retribution. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 17, 2024

Almost as if they have a guilty conscience.

Hrm.

Hmmm...that was a revealing way to put it.



Revenge for what? Retribution for what?



Would that be "revenge" and "retribution" toward specific individuals within the government who systematically, unethically and illegally used government power to lie, punish, deplatform, censor,… — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) November 17, 2024

His post continues:

... punish, deplatform, censor, destroy, imprison and engage lawfare against not only Trump but everyday Americans who just wanted to be left alone? You know...if you don't want people to seek "revenge" and "retribution" over the things unethical you've done. Then don't do them.

We can't help but think there is some sort of FAFO

Don’t threaten me with a good time. pic.twitter.com/Hp2fQGvsuK — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) November 17, 2024

Is a loyal warrior kinda like a wingman? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2024

We see what he did here.

We already like him. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 17, 2024

Hey now, we can only elect the guy so much.

