While Chicago Descends Further Into Chaos, Mayor Brandon Defends Removal of Columbus Statues From Parks

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on May 08, 2025
ImgFlip

We're starting to understand why Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has a 7% approval rating. While mobs of wild teens harass Chicago businesses and crime is out of control, he's got his elbow on the pulse of what his city needs: the removal of Columbus statues from city parks.

WATCH:

Given the violent crime in the Windy City, no one's in the parks to see or be offended by the Columbus statues.

But at least he can say he did something as mayor besides burning his city to the ground.

Apparently not.

That's what's gonna happen.

Yep.

Lots of people voted for him because he had a (D) after his name.

That's the extent of the thought that went into it.

This is easier than addressing crime.

And, in Brandon's mind, less racist.

Yep. Laser focused.

Peace will come to Chi-Town as soon as they get rid of those evil, racist statues.

Not.

Because they're white, and therefore inherently racist.

That's what the Left taught Brandon, and he wholeheartedly believes it.

Because no one has the spine to hold them accountable and make them face consequences.

That which is rewarded gets repeated.

