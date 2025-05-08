While Chicago Descends Further Into Chaos, Mayor Brandon Defends Removal of Columbus Statues From Parks

We're starting to understand why Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has a 7% approval rating. While mobs of wild teens harass Chicago businesses and crime is out of control, he's got his elbow on the pulse of what his city needs: the removal of Columbus statues from city parks.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Mayor Brandon Johnson backs plan to eliminate Columbus statues from Chicago's parks pic.twitter.com/fzXK5745B1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 7, 2025

Given the violent crime in the Windy City, no one's in the parks to see or be offended by the Columbus statues.

But at least he can say he did something as mayor besides burning his city to the ground.

He doesn’t have bigger things to worry about? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 8, 2025

Apparently not.

Perfect. When can we see the first monument to Saint George Floyd and the renaming of Daley College after Angela Davis? The city apparently needs to experience total cultural and fiscal collapse before it can be reborn. — Mark, Darkly Optimistic (@mkos66) May 8, 2025

That's what's gonna happen.

A racist assault on Italian-American identity. — PunishedNixon🚁🇺🇸 (@NixonPunished) May 7, 2025

Yep.

How is he allowed to just run a city into the ground like this.



Like who TF keeps voting these virtue signaling scammers in office.



They run up the debt and fill their pockets and serve platitudes to the actual communities in need. — GUNPOWDER & HOLYWATER (@status_culture) May 8, 2025

Lots of people voted for him because he had a (D) after his name.

That's the extent of the thought that went into it.

With everything going on, yeah that should be first and foremost on his mind. Geezus. — Connie A (ConnieA) (@a_conniea94998) May 8, 2025

This is easier than addressing crime.

And, in Brandon's mind, less racist.

Yep. Laser focused.

Great idea! It's probably those Columbus statues that are causing all the crime and blight in Chicago. https://t.co/vTwnrp8FSJ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 8, 2025

Peace will come to Chi-Town as soon as they get rid of those evil, racist statues.

Not.

Why does he hate European peoples so much? https://t.co/oN2vTb9sHB — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) May 8, 2025

Because they're white, and therefore inherently racist.

That's what the Left taught Brandon, and he wholeheartedly believes it.

Some of the most violent riots that occurred between 2017 and 2020 were massive, coordinated, leftist assaults on police protecting these statues.



Left-wing terrorism seems to have worked. https://t.co/UxhpsRZHnf pic.twitter.com/75DjoZ9n15 — Dronetek (@TheDronetek) May 8, 2025

Because no one has the spine to hold them accountable and make them face consequences.

That which is rewarded gets repeated.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.