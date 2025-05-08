U.K. Police Report: Keir Starmer LIED, There Was No Right-Wing Connection to Last Year's Southport Riots

In August of last year, the U.K. was rocked by mass protests and riots over the stabbing of eleven children at a Taylor Swift dance class. Three girls died in the initial attack, carried out by 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, the British-born son of immigrants, who later told authorities he was glad the girls died. He was sentenced to 52 years in prison.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Keir Starmer blamed the 'far-Right' for the protests, and authorities vowed to crack down on protesters.

Now, a police report reveals that there was no far-Right connection to the Southport riots.

WATCH:

🚨REVEALED: Police report finds NO far-right link to Southport riots.



“Starmer has been proven WRONG. The riots were not far-right — they were a reaction to uncontrolled migration, and the lack of information.”@TVKev | @IsabelOakeshott pic.twitter.com/6lnJ2TqWpf — Talk (@TalkTV) May 7, 2025

Just incredible.

Starmer didn’t just lie, he encouraged judges to give out heavy sentences! — Rodka (@OhBrokenBritain) May 7, 2025

And they did give out heavy sentences.

Including for looking at the protests and posting memes online.

Send @Keir_Starmer prison under his own laws for spreading false information — Eric Chartman (@_EricChartman) May 8, 2025

That's the just and right thing to do.

No one is above the law, after all.

Can we expect an apology @Keir_Starmer ? — Truth is ours (@Truthisours) May 7, 2025

Nope.

Well how about that.



Time for an apology from the esteemed Prime Minister for his insulting words? I doubt it



He doesn’t have the stomach. He’s a coward — Common Sense Is Dead (@commonsense1191) May 7, 2025

He'll apologize when the Supreme Court gives him cover to do so.

Just like on the trans issue.

Get it right. Only Der Starmer decides what is proven or not proven. — Overlord (@MasterMind6567) May 7, 2025

Ouch.

Stasi Starmer was lying all along , knew he was wrong all along — Sauteedgarlic (@Sauteedgarlic1) May 7, 2025

And persisted in being wrong.

We all knew this already. Only the Labour Govt thought otherwise. They just make it up, operating in a parallel universe seemingly. https://t.co/JVzjrQE7qW — Rachael Wright (@WrightRachaelC) May 8, 2025

They know exactly what they're doing.

And we said this all along Mr Starmer, there is no far right, just folk that are right, you should apologise to the public for you ignorance and lies, then do the decent thing call for a new election as Labour are a dirty party, and resign. https://t.co/gjXVj93hyd — MickyM (@MichelleMa85250) May 8, 2025

He'll never do that.

Interesting and surprising that the police were allowed to publish the truth. https://t.co/mkuQSsiJLM — South Hams for Brexit (@mark_cater4) May 7, 2025

We're surprised, too.

Police find "no link to 'far right ' in Southport. Say it loud and clear. It was all lies, lies, lies. https://t.co/wjvxcmJGoG — RuthWilliams1 (@DameMiriam) May 7, 2025

All they do is lie.