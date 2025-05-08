BREAKING: Trump Taps Fox News ‘The Five’ Co-Host Jeanine Pirro for Interim U.S...
U.K. Police Report: Keir Starmer LIED, There Was No Right-Wing Connection to Last Year's Southport Riots

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 08, 2025
Meme

In August of last year, the U.K. was rocked by mass protests and riots over the stabbing of eleven children at a Taylor Swift dance class. Three girls died in the initial attack, carried out by 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, the British-born son of immigrants, who later told authorities he was glad the girls died. He was sentenced to 52 years in prison.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer blamed the 'far-Right' for the protests, and authorities vowed to crack down on protesters.

Now, a police report reveals that there was no far-Right connection to the Southport riots.

WATCH:

Just incredible.

And they did give out heavy sentences.

Including for looking at the protests and posting memes online.

That's the just and right thing to do.

No one is above the law, after all.

Nope.

He'll apologize when the Supreme Court gives him cover to do so.

Just like on the trans issue.

Ouch.

And persisted in being wrong.

They know exactly what they're doing.

He'll never do that.

We're surprised, too.

All they do is lie.

