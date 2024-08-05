UK Secretary of State Says Citizens Mad About Migrant Violence Will 'Pay the Price' for Speaking Out

Things are not going well in the UK. We told you last week how conservative activist Tommy Robinson was arrested on charges of 'terrorism' for showing his documentary 'Silenced' at a peaceful rally.

Meanwhile, three young girls were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift dance class in the town of Southport (in north west England). Eight other children were stabbed and five are in critical condition. They were stabbed by an immigrant, which sparked riots and protests.

But the problem, as always, isn't the mass migration of people who refuse to assimilate into British culture, but the native Brits who are mad about the violence and danger their politicians import and then turn a blind eye to.

Those people? Like Robinson, they're 'far right' and the UK government will crack down on them (but not the roving gangs of Muslims attacking Brits, naturally):

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer blames the “Far right” for protesting over their county being destroyed by illegal invaders



UK Secretary of State Yvette Cooper says protestors will “Pay the price — imprisonment, travel bans, and more”



UK Citizens, not illegals, not… pic.twitter.com/acf8Ta0cUb — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 4, 2024

We absolutely live in the upside down.

As this writer has said, too many politicians use Orwell as an instruction manual rather than a cautionary tale.

The left riots and destroys s**t for months and it’s applauded. The right riots over murders, rapes, and assaults and its thuggery. Fck off — Chud Schlitz 🇺🇸 (@StatCastGeek) August 4, 2024

The same thing is happening here.

The BLM/Antifa/pro-Hamas protesters get no prison time or any consequences; the January 6 protesters get over 800 years in prison.

It's not just the 3 little girls that ignited anger from the British citizens, it's been a build-up of rapes and murders over the last few years while their leadership continues to import more threats.... enough is enough — The Chief🇺🇸 (@collins11_m) August 4, 2024

The solution is to not vote for these people and to vote the ones who are in office out of office.

In short “how dare you react to the killing of three innocent girls by men who shouldn’t be here in the first place” — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) August 4, 2024

That's exactly what they're saying.

Three girls are dead, and eight more children are injured, but not offending the people who stabbed them is the priority here.

Travel vans for everyone BUT illegals! The idiocy behind those brains is simply atrociously amazing https://t.co/urxTcMlUjr — nnnretail (@nnnretailbiz) August 4, 2024

It's not idiocy. It's intentional.

This government needs to be deported, imprisoned or otherwise ruined. https://t.co/JmYCBfR1em — James R (@AZHappyJam) August 4, 2024

They sure do.

UK is lost. And if Harris wins it will be the same here https://t.co/NGuTssUnbH — HeadleyMan (@headley_man) August 4, 2024

Yep.

Vote accordingly.

The UK is now a police state. https://t.co/OPOBYcXGMj — theseed (@theseed59788459) August 4, 2024

It sure is.

Yes, it couldn’t possibly be the policies of Great Britain! https://t.co/7B4RG3TPfB — Beetlenut (@BeetlenutRita) August 4, 2024

Of course not.

This is total insanity - again the leftists destroying society for their own nefarious games. https://t.co/LaCfti0FZV — Prime 🏴‍☠️ (@Prime_is_Back) August 4, 2024

It's what they do. Like locusts.