UK Secretary of State Says Citizens Mad About Migrant Violence Will 'Pay the Price' for Speaking Out

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on August 05, 2024
Twitter

Things are not going well in the UK. We told you last week how conservative activist Tommy Robinson was arrested on charges of 'terrorism' for showing his documentary 'Silenced' at a peaceful rally.

Meanwhile, three young girls were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift dance class in the town of Southport (in north west England). Eight other children were stabbed and five are in critical condition. They were stabbed by an immigrant, which sparked riots and protests.

But the problem, as always, isn't the mass migration of people who refuse to assimilate into British culture, but the native Brits who are mad about the violence and danger their politicians import and then turn a blind eye to.

Those people? Like Robinson, they're 'far right' and the UK government will crack down on them (but not the roving gangs of Muslims attacking Brits, naturally):

We absolutely live in the upside down.

As this writer has said, too many politicians use Orwell as an instruction manual rather than a cautionary tale.

The same thing is happening here.

The BLM/Antifa/pro-Hamas protesters get no prison time or any consequences; the January 6 protesters get over 800 years in prison.

The solution is to not vote for these people and to vote the ones who are in office out of office.

That's exactly what they're saying.

Three girls are dead, and eight more children are injured, but not offending the people who stabbed them is the priority here.

It's not idiocy. It's intentional.

They sure do.

Yep.

Vote accordingly.

It sure is.

Of course not.

It's what they do. Like locusts.

