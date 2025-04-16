Constituent Once Held Hostage by Iran Calls Out Cory Booker for Caring More About Illegals Than Americans

As we at Twitchy have told you, the Democratic Party has really hitched its wagon to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the MS-13 gang member deported to El Salvador.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is flying to the country as we speak to bring Garcia 'home' (good luck with that). Senator Cory Booker was reportedly going to organize this trip.

WATCH:

NEW: Senator Cory Booker is considering leading a trip to El Salvador to demand that an accused MS-13 member be released back to the U.S., according to Axios.



Traveling to a different country for an illegal immigrant is a horrible look.



Booker, along with House Democrats… pic.twitter.com/7UnvPGcjdO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 15, 2025

An actual constituent of Cory Booker, Xiyue Wang, saw this and shared what Cory Booker did (and didn't) do when Wang was jailed in Iran:

I was an NJ resident, Sen. @CoryBooker’s constituent, when I was jailed in Iran as an American hostage. Sen. Booker never advocated for my release & refused to speak to my wife. Sen. Booker is a hypocrite. https://t.co/QVDZTJW2zp — Xiyue Wang (@XiyueWang9) April 16, 2025

Grok says Booker did do some things:

According to Grok:

"Evidence indicating Booker advocated for Wang’s release includes:

Senate Resolution: Booker co-sponsored a Senate resolution in 2017 calling for Iran to release Wang and other detained Americans, demonstrating public support for Wang’s cause.



Communication… — Johan Nilson Nagel (@NagelNilson) April 16, 2025

But the fact that we've never heard of Wang kinda gives away the game: Cory Booker cares more about illegal immigrants than actual citizens.

And Wang wasn't having any of it:

Thanks for the fact check, it includes some info I wasn’t aware of. However, As Sen. Booker’s constituent, I expected him to do more. There are other members in Congress across the aisle, who weren’t my reps and did more, like Chris Smith & Jayapal. — Xiyue Wang (@XiyueWang9) April 16, 2025

Booker failed this guy.

Sen. Booker does not appear to be consistent in advocating for unjustly detained Americans abroad, he seems to take a special interest in this specific case because President Trump deported the person in question. — Xiyue Wang (@XiyueWang9) April 16, 2025

Amen.

Your wife should have told him that you were here illegally and a member of a Triad working to import fentanyl across the border. He'd have been in Tehran on the first flight. — TamponTim: Chinese Secret Agent 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@GoVols37872) April 16, 2025

He'd have been on a flight so fast it would've made our heads spin.

Cory is focused on performance art; not his constituents. He wants to grandstand on the national stage without being a serious person, and NJ deserves better representation in the senate. — Mitchell Wexler (@MitchWex) April 16, 2025

It's all performative.

Sorry, but there’s nothing you could provide him politically you must understand. — Dale Doback (@ThreeGreen21) April 16, 2025

That's what this is about: political clout.

Booker is eyeing the White House, after all.

Politicians only care about the narrative. If you don't fit it, your SOL... https://t.co/bEJ7FwMC1G — Chelle Baggett (@chellebaggett) April 16, 2025

Yep.

Just like women, who the Democrats threw under the bus to appease the trans activists.

Booker is a weasel. https://t.co/cZNtf78CIT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 16, 2025

An absolute weasel.

He wants the release of a man who was approved for deportation via 2 hearings, and the SCOTUS, was a member of a gang involved in sex and drug trafficking. The mistake was he was returned to his home country. Is this who we want as a Senator? https://t.co/If1yf2KKH6 — Philip Page (@philjpage) April 16, 2025

Apparently, New Jersey does.

We do not want Booker as president, though.

