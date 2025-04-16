BWAHAHA! Here's What El Salvador's VP Told Dem Senator Has to Happen So...
Constituent Once Held Hostage by Iran Calls Out Cory Booker for Caring More About Illegals Than Americans

Amy Curtis
April 16, 2025
AP Photo/John Bazemore

As we at Twitchy have told you, the Democratic Party has really hitched its wagon to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the MS-13 gang member deported to El Salvador.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is flying to the country as we speak to bring Garcia 'home' (good luck with that). Senator Cory Booker was reportedly going to organize this trip.

WATCH:

An actual constituent of Cory Booker, Xiyue Wang, saw this and shared what Cory Booker did (and didn't) do when Wang was jailed in Iran:

Grok says Booker did do some things:

But the fact that we've never heard of Wang kinda gives away the game: Cory Booker cares more about illegal immigrants than actual citizens.

And Wang wasn't having any of it:

Booker failed this guy.

Amen.

He'd have been on a flight so fast it would've made our heads spin.

It's all performative.

That's what this is about: political clout.

Booker is eyeing the White House, after all.

Yep.

Just like women, who the Democrats threw under the bus to appease the trans activists.

An absolute weasel.

Apparently, New Jersey does.

We do not want Booker as president, though.

