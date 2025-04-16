'Smug' Jesse Singal and 'Idiotic' JD Vance Spar Over Deportation of 'Maryland Man'

Marco Rubio Shuts Down Agency Responsible for Censoring Americans
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on April 16, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

We've heard a lot about "wrongly deported Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia on Wednesday. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen shot video of himself flying to El Salvador to bring back his "constituent," or at least speak with Garcia and check on his well-being. Van Hollen said the incident was "Exhibit A of a bully [President Donald Trump] picking on the most vulnerable." According to Axios, Sen. Cory Booker is considering leading a trip to El Salvador to demand that the accused MS-13 gang member be released back to the United States.

Jesse Singal, who is no conservative but has angered the Left with his pieces on conservatism, opposes the deportation and even got into a spat on X with Vice President J.D. Vance. Zaid Jilani also entered the chat, which began on Tuesday.

Vance posted:

… violent crimes, or facilitated fentanyl and sex trafficking. That is the situation we inherited.

The American people elected the Trump administration to solve this problem. The President has successfully stopped the inflow of illegal aliens, and now we must deport the people who came here illegally. 

To say the administration must observe "due process" is to beg the question: what process is due is a function of our resources, the public interest, the status of the accused, the proposed punishment, and so many other factors. To put it in concrete terms, imposing the death penalty on an American citizen requires more legal process than deporting an illegal alien to their country of origin.

When the media and the far left obsess over an MS-13 gang member and demand that he be returned to the United States for a *third* deportation hearing, what they're really saying is they want the vast majority of illegal aliens to stay here permanently. 

Here's a useful test: ask the people weeping over the lack of due process what precisely they propose for dealing with Biden's millions and millions of illegals. And with reasonable resource and administrative judge constraints, does their solution allow us to deport at least a few million people per year?

If the answer is no, they've given their game away. They don't want border security. They don't want us to deport the people who've come into our country illegally. They want to accomplish through a fake legal process what they failed to accomplish politically: 

The ratification of Biden's illegal migrant invasion. 

President Trump and I will not stand for it.

… errors. So I'm not "OK with deporting innocent people" any more than I'm "OK with sentencing innocent people." What I am OK with is the reality that any human system will produce errors. Further, I accept the actual tradeoff: between not enforcing the law and enforcing the law. And I choose the latter despite the inevitable errors.

You are hiding behind "due process" while ignoring that your actual solution means the ratification of a Biden border crisis that was rejected at the ballot box.

That's when Singal was tagged in.

Vance resonded:

… country my ancestors built with their bare hands.

… permit deportation of most of the illegal immigrants allowed under Joe Biden's administration. 

They want to nullify the results of a democratic election. It's that simple.

"Languishing."

Life is unfair. But an illegal immigrant was just deported to his home country, and we're fine with that.

For us, it's nice to have an administration that is all on the same page. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, and more have stood strong on this issue.

It's also nice that an independent journalist can interact with the vice president like this and not be thrown in prison, which is what would happen if this were really the dictatorship they say it is.

***

Tags: DEPORTATION DUE PROCESS MS-13 JESSE SINGAL J.D. VANCE

