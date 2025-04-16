Constituent Once Held Hostage by Iran Calls Out Cory Booker for Caring More...
'Incredible'! If This Doesn't Put the Dems' 'Priorities' Into Maddening Perspective NOTHIN...
Trump WH's Move After Judge Reinstated AP's Access Did NOT Go the Way...

BWAHAHA! Here's What El Salvador's VP Told Dem Senator Has to Happen So He Can Visit Deported Illegal

Doug P. | 4:40 PM on April 16, 2025
Twitchy

This week the Democrats are making it quite clear who are their real priorities by sounding like legal counsel for deported illegal aliens the U.S. State Department and DOJ says are also gang members. 

One of those Democrats is Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who traveled today to El Salvador in an attempt to visit with a deportee. The mother of Rachel Morin, who was killed by an illegal alien in the state Van Hollen serves as a senator, slammed the Democrat's theatrics:

As we said, these Democrats have their "priorities." 

Van Hollen took his show on the road by traveling to El Salvador with the hope of being able to visit with deportee Abrego Garcia:

Guess what happened next.

The Left's 'Trump Voters Now Regret It' Narrative Just Got Buried 6 Feet Under (and on CNN No Less)
Doug P.
Van Hollen said he could maybe -- possibly at some point, but probably not -- meet with Garcia. However, the senator would basically need to be given a go-ahead from... the Trump White House:

The Maryland Dem has earned every one of the LOLs that are being sent his way. 

Don't you wish these Democrats would have gotten even half this upset by the Americans who have been murdered because of Biden, Harris and Mayorkas' open border?

Yes, if only.

The Dems and media can refer to the deportee as a "Maryland man" all they want but that won't change the fact that he's a citizen of El Salvador.

