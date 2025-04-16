BWAHAHA! Here's What El Salvador's VP Told Dem Senator Has to Happen So He Can Visit Deported Illegal

This week the Democrats are making it quite clear who are their real priorities by sounding like legal counsel for deported illegal aliens the U.S. State Department and DOJ says are also gang members.

One of those Democrats is Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who traveled today to El Salvador in an attempt to visit with a deportee. The mother of Rachel Morin, who was killed by an illegal alien in the state Van Hollen serves as a senator, slammed the Democrat's theatrics:

Rachel Morin's (who was murdered by an illegal) mother CALLED OUT Senator Hollen:



"I'm actually outraged... He did not call our family; he did not give condolences. There was no action...”



Rachel Morin is DEAD because he allowed a Southern invasion…

pic.twitter.com/jIDxkpQJpg — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) April 16, 2025

As we said, these Democrats have their "priorities."

Van Hollen took his show on the road by traveling to El Salvador with the hope of being able to visit with deportee Abrego Garcia:

I just landed in San Salvador a little while ago, and I look forward to meeting with the team at the U.S. embassy to discuss the release of Mr. Abrego Garcia.



I also hope to meet with Salvadoran officials and with Kilmar himself. He was illegally abducted and needs to come home. pic.twitter.com/MzKe7U8Wwr — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 16, 2025

Guess what happened next.

During the first day of his trip to El Salvador, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) was denied a meeting or phone call with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to that country. https://t.co/LAhQJyPspG — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 16, 2025

Van Hollen said he could maybe -- possibly at some point, but probably not -- meet with Garcia. However, the senator would basically need to be given a go-ahead from... the Trump White House:

OMG.



Long story short, Senator Chris Van Hollen got totally REJECTED today when he demanded a meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia by the El Salvador Vice President.



The VP said - you'll have to arrange that through the Trump administration.



LMAO!! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 16, 2025

The Maryland Dem has earned every one of the LOLs that are being sent his way.

LOL

Sen Chris Van Hollen got REJECTED today when he demanded a meeting with MS13 Kilmar Abrego Garcia by the El Salvador Vice President.



The VP said to him - "you'll have to arrange that through the Trump administration" 🤣



Day made 😂 pic.twitter.com/2Udk3XN2xU — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 16, 2025

Senator Chris Van Hollen flew to El Salvador on the tax payers dime to beg for the release an illegal MS-13 gang member who was also charged with domestic violence in the US. Democrats hate America. Bukele told him to take it up with the Trump adm.



pic.twitter.com/JBPExZFpFj — Trump World (@Louaye1980) April 16, 2025

Don't you wish these Democrats would have gotten even half this upset by the Americans who have been murdered because of Biden, Harris and Mayorkas' open border?

If only the senator cared as much for his deceased constituents murdered by other illegal alien criminal invaders from El Salvador — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) April 16, 2025

Yes, if only.

Us embassy will say no bc *checks notes* he’s an El Salvador citizen . — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) April 16, 2025

The Dems and media can refer to the deportee as a "Maryland man" all they want but that won't change the fact that he's a citizen of El Salvador.