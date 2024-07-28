British Journalist, Conservative Activist Tommy Robinson Arrested for TERRORISM After Peaceful Rally

We've reported on Tommy Robinson in the past. The media calls him 'far-Right', but he's a British journalist and conservative activist who -- rightly -- has an issue with mass immigration. In June, he was arrested in Canada for giving a speech.

Today, he was arrested in the UK for holding a peaceful rally. Arrested for TERRORISM.

The UK has fallen. pic.twitter.com/JiC8LKJKvH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 28, 2024

This comes days after actual riots in Leeds by the immigrant community. We're gonna guess no one there was arrested for terrorism.

What did he do that was considered terrorism? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2024

The answer will (and won't, if you've been paying attention) surprise you:

He screened this documentary https://t.co/ZvEArJwHc8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 28, 2024

Get down on your knees and thank whatever deity you believe in for the First Amendment.

This is despicable what they’ve done to the UK, and if Americans don’t stop voting for liberal sh*t stains it’s going to be here soon.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) July 28, 2024

It's a warning we should all heed.

This is tyranny. — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) July 28, 2024

It sure is.

Get back out in the streets, in larger numbers! — Gene 1968 (@nelmagene2010) July 28, 2024

They can't arrest everyone.

Imagine living in a nation that arrests you for terrorism for protesting terrorism. — Wall Street Copper (@WallStreetCoppr) July 28, 2024

Everything seems so upside down.

They want fearful submission by making examples out of people who would dare speak up. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 28, 2024

They sure do.

They are trying to destroy dissenting voices. Today it’s the UK tomorrow it will be America. Let this be a warning https://t.co/mst8CfUZGA — Lilly (@thelillygaddis) July 28, 2024

And take this warning very seriously.

How, exactly, can they charge Robinson with terrorism? Well:

1. Why would Tommy Robinson be detained under the Terrorism Act? He's not a terrorist and has never been accused of being one.



The answer is the powers granted to police under Schedule 7 of that law: you do not have the right to remain silent under it: https://t.co/XNKD420ZRE https://t.co/0vW90UEkDX — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

Also give thanks for Miranda rights and the Fifth Amendment.

2. Click the link to read it for yourself -- it's a long document: https://t.co/XNKD420ZRE Here's a screenshot of a key passage. If you're arrested under the law, you cannot remain silent. You must hand over anything (without a search warrant). pic.twitter.com/GD9HCvV8tO — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

Wow.

3. You do have a right to consult a lawyer. But police can delay your right to consult one.



This is an astonishing law, designed for extremely rare instances where, for example, a terrorist knows about a ticking bomb that's about to go off.



They're using it illegally on Tommy. pic.twitter.com/OzRrSAss1x — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

Government abusing a law to punish political dissent.

Sounds familiar, no?

Read Ezra's entire thread.

Really, really scary stuff.