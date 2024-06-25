'Far-Right' Activist Arrested for 'Immigration Offenses' After Giving a Speech in Calgary

We recently told you about a German police officer who was stabbed to death by an Afghan migrant at a far-right "anti-Islam" event, at which he also stabbed five other people. This is a month after Germany announced it would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he set foot in the country.

The far-right is at it again, and far-right activist Tommy Robinson, who's from Great Britain, was arrested Tuesday after giving an "anti-Islam speech." It's unclear exactly what the charges were, but newspapers say he was arrested on "suspicion of immigration offenses."

Tommy Robinson, a British anti-Islam activist, was arrested in Canada after delivering a speech that received a standing ovation.



Canada is Sharia compliant and he was probably arrested for Islamophobia. His other crime may have been meeting with Gaad Saad @GadSaad pic.twitter.com/ZJ9z5j5CB9 — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) June 25, 2024

Tommy Robinson arrested in Canada for talking at @ezralevant and @RebelNewsOnline event.



He received a standing ovation for his speech on censorship and government overreach… then what happened?



The absolute irony.



Wake up. This is fascism.



Much like the UK, the police are… pic.twitter.com/xrgT6z2GK7 — Kosher🎗🧡 (@KosherCockney) June 25, 2024

Much like the UK, the police are being used to enforce Leftist political ideologies and censor/suppress those that oppose them.

This is crazy. People will make excuses for it but there are none. https://t.co/qb2Gm1MF9l — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 25, 2024

Ezra Levant writes for Rebel News:

I immediately got on the phone to Calgary’s leading criminal lawyer, who went straight to work. Step one was finding out where Tommy was taken. Step two was trying to get him released from custody, even if it meant agreeing to certain conditions. We didn’t want him to spend the night in jail. We tracked Tommy down to the main federal building in Calgary, where he was being questioned by immigration officials. That’s a laugh — I didn’t know that Canada ever stopped anyone from coming into the country, legal or not. Of course, Tommy isn’t a bogus refugee or someone just coming here to take advantage of taxpayer generosity — he was on a speaking tour. But that’s the problem: Tommy’s message of freedom of speech and opposition to mass migration could be the real reason he was arrested.

Do you think? As we recently reported, Scotland's new hate crime law will imprison you if you "make fun of or misgender trans people, make racial jokes or criticisms of certain religions, or criticize migrants." Got that last part? Criticize migrants. Canada certainly has something similar under the Trudeau government.

Say what you want about Tommy Robinson, but you cannot deny he is being made into the poster child for government’s abuse of power and suppression of speech. The guy gets arrested again and again for just being alive and speaking his mind.



He is inconvenient. Are you next? — Jay McConville (@GooseGanderTalk) June 25, 2024

That is outrageous. Canada has fallen. — Valerie G (@ValerieGoldst17) June 25, 2024

Shame on Canada.

I'm so embarrassed for this country. — RichardB (@RbBro42) June 25, 2024

America is a woke Marxist police state, but Canada is even more so. — HBofFM (@HBofFM) June 25, 2024

"Canada: Nazi Germany, But With Politeness."



If the Canadian Tourism Board wants more, they should DM me. I'll be here all week. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 25, 2024

The rainbow word police from the commie nation of Canada strike again. — Erick Robertson (@PorkchopSAR) June 25, 2024

Why doesn't Canada just come out as Communist, they've been in the closet too long. — BumbleDee MumbleBum (@BMumblebum) June 25, 2024

Thought police in action. Canada is lost. — Stu (@stutaub) June 25, 2024

Robinson has been released from custody but his passport was seized and he's not allowed to leave the city.

Ok I’m FREE , we’ll sort of, None of this makes sense , I’m now detained in Calgary , prevented from leaving the city , these conditions stop me from continuing my tour of Canada & meeting with guests for podcasts . I’m not even allowed to leave to travel home https://t.co/tNr2ovHOP2 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 25, 2024

This is not at all surprising seeing how Canada reacted to the "Freedom Convoy" of truckers who opposed mandatory vaccination. Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers intended for wartime.

