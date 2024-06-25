Security Cameras Turned Off During Mar-a-Lago Raid 'For Agent Safety'
SCOOP: Sixteen Nobel Prize-Winning Economists Raise Alarms Over Donald Trump's Reelection
How the Mouse Has Fallen: Disney Puts Woke Ideology Before Wellness of Its...
LIVE! Follow Primary Results Here on Twitchy Including Utah, Colorado, New York and...
Biden Spokeswoman Assures Us We'll See a 'Very Energized' President Thursday Night
We Don't Believe You: Attitude Magazine Says Trans People Just Want to 'Live...
Karine Jean-Pierre Tells MSNBC Grocery and Gas Prices Have Gone Down
Washington Mom: 'I Could Cry' As Daughter Loses State Track Spot to Trans...
OH, SHUT UP: Georgetown Professor Says Photo of U.S. Olympic Swim Team Is...
Update on Maui Residents Trying to Rebuild Is Heartbreaking (But Biden Promised to...
CNN Asks Drag Queen to React to Donald Trump's 'Scary' Rhetoric
Anderson Cooper Fails to Check Himself on Politics in Schools Before Megyn Kelly...
No One Is Above the Law: Two Federal Courts Rule Against Biden's Student...
Is Biden Juicing? Trump Demands Drug Test! CNN Gets a Reality Check!

'Far-Right' Activist Arrested for 'Immigration Offenses' After Giving a Speech in Calgary

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on June 25, 2024
John Stillwell/PA via AP

We recently told you about a German police officer who was stabbed to death by an Afghan migrant at a far-right "anti-Islam" event, at which he also stabbed five other people. This is a month after Germany announced it would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he set foot in the country.

Advertisement

The far-right is at it again, and far-right activist Tommy Robinson, who's from Great Britain, was arrested Tuesday after giving an "anti-Islam speech." It's unclear exactly what the charges were, but newspapers say he was arrested on "suspicion of immigration offenses."

Much like the UK, the police are being used to enforce Leftist political ideologies and censor/suppress those that oppose them.

Ezra Levant writes for Rebel News:

I immediately got on the phone to Calgary’s leading criminal lawyer, who went straight to work. Step one was finding out where Tommy was taken. Step two was trying to get him released from custody, even if it meant agreeing to certain conditions. We didn’t want him to spend the night in jail. We tracked Tommy down to the main federal building in Calgary, where he was being questioned by immigration officials.

That’s a laugh — I didn’t know that Canada ever stopped anyone from coming into the country, legal or not. Of course, Tommy isn’t a bogus refugee or someone just coming here to take advantage of taxpayer generosity — he was on a speaking tour. But that’s the problem: Tommy’s message of freedom of speech and opposition to mass migration could be the real reason he was arrested.

Recommended

SCOOP: Sixteen Nobel Prize-Winning Economists Raise Alarms Over Donald Trump's Reelection
Brett T.
Advertisement

Do you think? As we recently reported, Scotland's new hate crime law will imprison you if you "make fun of or misgender trans people, make racial jokes or criticisms of certain religions, or criticize migrants." Got that last part? Criticize migrants. Canada certainly has something similar under the Trudeau government.

Robinson has been released from custody but his passport was seized and he's not allowed to leave the city.

Advertisement

This is not at all surprising seeing how Canada reacted to the "Freedom Convoy" of truckers who opposed mandatory vaccination. Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers intended for wartime.

***


Tags: ARREST CANADA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SCOOP: Sixteen Nobel Prize-Winning Economists Raise Alarms Over Donald Trump's Reelection
Brett T.
OH, SHUT UP: Georgetown Professor Says Photo of U.S. Olympic Swim Team Is Evidence of 'Jim Crow'
Grateful Calvin
Anderson Cooper Fails to Check Himself on Politics in Schools Before Megyn Kelly SPECTACULARLY Wrecks Him
Sam J.
LIVE! Follow Primary Results Here on Twitchy Including Utah, Colorado, New York and South Carolina
Twitchy Staff
BOOM: EPIC Thread Explains Why Rainbow Crosswalks Are a Thing (and Why 'Defacing' Them Is a 'Hate Crime')
Amy Curtis
Biden Spokeswoman Assures Us We'll See a 'Very Energized' President Thursday Night
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SCOOP: Sixteen Nobel Prize-Winning Economists Raise Alarms Over Donald Trump's Reelection Brett T.
Advertisement