Scotland’s First Minister of Hate Speech Resigns

Scotland First Minister Humza Yousaf has resigned as of Monday. Yousaf was famous for overseeing the country's "hate speech" law, which would prosecute people citizens "who make fun of or misgender trans people, make racial jokes or criticisms of certain religions, or criticize migrants." The law cracked down on spreading such hateful speech online; for example, by sharing a meme.

It was reported that Scottish police received 4,000 calls a day to their new hate speech hotline, most of them reporting Yousaf for a famous speech in which he said white people occupy too many positions of power in the government.

We have no idea why the people of Scotland elected Yousaf, but it doesn't matter now, because he's resigning.

It looks like transgender issues and climate change contributed to his resignation. The AP reports:

Yousaf, whose pro-independence party has been weakened by a campaign finance scandal and divisions over transgender rights, was brought down by his decision to oust the Green Party from his governing coalition because of differences over climate change goals. He was unable to persuade other parties to back his minority government in Scotland’s regional parliament. With no prospect of victory in two confidence votes that had been scheduled for later this week, Yousaf quit rather than be forced out. He will remain first minister while the SNP tries to choose a successor who can command a majority in parliament.

Yousaf was the first Muslim first minister in Scotland's history.

We weren't paying attention to his election 13 months ago, so we have no idea how he managed to get elected.

You get what you vote for. Let's see if Scotland tilts to the "far-right" as the media has reported so many European countries have done.

