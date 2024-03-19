'Target Comics': Scotland's New Hate Crime Law Makes Us Grateful for the First Amendment

The brilliance of the Founding Fathers, especially James Madison, cannot be understated here. Enshrining free speech rights in the Constitution -- and putting them in writing -- is the only thing standing between us and the insanity taking place in Scotland and Canada.

We told you about Canada's proposed 'Minority Report' style hate crime law, that could see people imprisoned for life for 'hate speech' and even preemptively punish you if someone merely thinks you might commit a 'hate crime.'

Scotland told Canada to hold their beer, and is making a point to target comics and actors.

Police officers in Scotland are being given training to target social media posts, including re-tweets, of material deemed "threatening and abusive."



Under the county's new hate crime law, actors and comedians are not given a free pass to make jokes about sensitive subjects that… pic.twitter.com/AvmnZmLUwl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 19, 2024

The entire post reads:

The new training provided to officers, which was leaked to The Herald, requires police officers to go after anyone who produces material deemed "threatening and abusive," which can also be communicated through "public performance of a play." Under the new hate crime law, people who make fun of or misgender trans people, make racial jokes or criticisms of certain religions, or criticize migrants can be prosecuted. "The different ways in which a person may communicate material to another person are by: displaying, publishing or distributing the material, for example on a sign, on the internet through websites, blogs, podcasts, social media etc., either directly, or by forwarding or repeating material that originates from a third party, through printed media such as magazine publications or leaflets." The hate crime law goes on to state that "giving, sending, showing, or playing the material to another person" listing examples such as "through online streaming, by email, playing a video, through public performance of a play." So repeat a joke you heard online, or show someone a spicy meme or commentary of a transgender person or mass migration on your livestream, and, and you too will be arrested.

Absolutely chilling.

An example of why it is so important to preserve freedom of speech https://t.co/xcuZLR1VX5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2024

@rickygervais and @kevinbridges86 will be arrested by the weekend then — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) March 19, 2024

Any comedian, actor, or lover of free speech should probably look at moving out of Scotland.

When confronted by an obviously immoral law, the only reasonable response is to break it.



Force the tyrant to find out if he really has the stomach for this.



A joke to get started: What do you call a Muslim man who identifies as a woman?



"Muhammad" — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) March 19, 2024

Or stay and fight, but know it's going to be an ugly, uphill battle.

Criticisms of "certain religions". Let's guess which one is a "certain religion" and which ones are fine to be made a target of ridicule. — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) March 19, 2024

It's turned into this in the UK... pic.twitter.com/5YcZVaFSN3 — Kenzie Marie 🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Kenzie) March 19, 2024

There is no such thing as a hate crime. There is no such thing as hate speech. There is crime, and there is speech. Freedom of Speech is our right. Full stop. Remember: The globalists don’t believe this to be true. https://t.co/DOrMR9CSKi — keith guinta (@denali_96) March 19, 2024

DEI running completely amok in Scotland.



They are trying to implement this here in the U.S. too. https://t.co/LnOXGOYmPi — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) March 19, 2024

And it starts with things like Murthy v. Missouri, FYI.

This kind of “hate speech” legislation makes leftists in the United States salivate. https://t.co/R8sDRm0d6B — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) March 19, 2024

Reportedly, Police Scotland’s officers are being told they should target actors and comedians under Humza Yousaf’s new hate crime laws.



This dangerous law needs binned ASAP👇 pic.twitter.com/DumZDuP0uP — Pam Gosal MSP (@PamGosalMSP) March 19, 2024

Where are the Hollywood celebrities coming to the defense of their UK counterparts?

The first amendment is the only thing stopping something like this in the US. https://t.co/86YbUgkI0C — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) March 19, 2024

This is closely tied to the 'Hate Monster' campaign.

Police Scotland has rolled out the "Hate Monster" campaign, targeting specifically young white men between the ages of 18 to 30 who have "white-male entitlement" whom they say are most likely to commit hate crimes. I'm not making this up.



"We know that young men aged 18-30 are… pic.twitter.com/3PMluiCzTM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 19, 2024

Wow.

Call the Scottish embassy and say you won’t travel there. Hit them in the wallet. https://t.co/FVrWgnjc43 — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) March 19, 2024

That's where it hurts.

This is a good point. Many Americans should be concerned that if they travel to these countries they might be locked up for expressing themselves freely. Indeed, they might be concerned that there might already be arrested warrants out for them https://t.co/8dIgYaHU4J — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 19, 2024

Yep. If you travel to these countries, you are subject to their laws. This impacts us all.

