Incitement to VIOLENCE! REEE! Joe Scarborough DRAGGED With His OWN 'Bloodbath' Tweet and...
HURR DURR! Rep. Daniel Goldman BURIED Under His Own BS Claiming 'Bloodbath' Is...
CNN Anchor Left Speechless After Mike Rowe's Response to Ridiculous Question
It Is SOOO On! Trump Calls Down the THUNDER on ABC News and...
More Like Pro-BOZO --> Shaun King Proves He's the GRIFT That Keeps On...
WAAAT?! Throw Out Everything You THINK You Know About Election Fraud Before Reading...
Don't Quit Your Day Job: Stephen King Shares His Fictional Version of American...
'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After...
Keith Olbermann BACKPEDALS After Twitter Spanks Him for Wishing Death on Trump, Only...
Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Drops Some Truth Bombs About Masculinity
UNHINGED: Keith Olbermann Being Keith Olbermann, Casually Wishes Trump Was Assassinated
Aaron Rupar Stunned What Donald Trump Said About Lifelong Devout Catholic Joe Biden
NBC News Reports That President Biden Has Grown Angry About Re-Election Effort
The New Yorker Describes the 'Repressive, Authoritarian Soul' of 'Thomas the Tank Engine'...

'Target Comics': Scotland's New Hate Crime Law Makes Us Grateful for the First Amendment

Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on March 19, 2024
National Archives via AP

The brilliance of the Founding Fathers, especially James Madison, cannot be understated here. Enshrining free speech rights in the Constitution -- and putting them in writing -- is the only thing standing between us and the insanity taking place in Scotland and Canada.

Advertisement

We told you about Canada's proposed 'Minority Report' style hate crime law, that could see people imprisoned for life for 'hate speech' and even preemptively punish you if someone merely thinks you might commit a 'hate crime.' 

Scotland told Canada to hold their beer, and is making a point to target comics and actors.

The entire post reads:

The new training provided to officers, which was leaked to The Herald, requires police officers to go after anyone who produces material deemed "threatening and abusive," which can also be communicated through "public performance of a play." 

Under the new hate crime law, people who make fun of or misgender trans people, make racial jokes or criticisms of certain religions, or criticize migrants can be prosecuted. 

"The different ways in which a person may communicate material to another person are by: displaying, publishing or distributing the material, for example on a sign, on the internet through websites, blogs, podcasts, social media etc., either directly, or by forwarding or repeating material that originates from a third party, through printed media such as magazine publications or leaflets." 

The hate crime law goes on to state that "giving, sending, showing, or playing the material to another person" listing examples such as "through online streaming, by email, playing a video, through public performance of a play." 

So repeat a joke you heard online, or show someone a spicy meme or commentary of a transgender person or mass migration on your livestream, and, and you too will be arrested. 

Recommended

'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After J6 Committee BOMBSHELL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Absolutely chilling.

It is so important.

We cannot tell you how important it is.

Any comedian, actor, or lover of free speech should probably look at moving out of Scotland.

Or stay and fight, but know it's going to be an ugly, uphill battle.

We wonder.

Yes it has.

Amen.

Advertisement

And it starts with things like Murthy v. Missouri, FYI.

Yes it is.

Where are the Hollywood celebrities coming to the defense of their UK counterparts?

Yes it is.

This is closely tied to the 'Hate Monster' campaign.

Wow.

That's where it hurts.

Advertisement

Yep. If you travel to these countries, you are subject to their laws. This impacts us all.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BILL OF RIGHTS CONSTITUTION FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH HATE CRIME HATE SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After J6 Committee BOMBSHELL
Sam J.
Incitement to VIOLENCE! REEE! Joe Scarborough DRAGGED With His OWN 'Bloodbath' Tweet and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
It Is SOOO On! Trump Calls Down the THUNDER on ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for Defaming Him
Sam J.
HURR DURR! Rep. Daniel Goldman BURIED Under His Own BS Claiming 'Bloodbath' Is NEVER an Economic Term
Sam J.
Keith Olbermann BACKPEDALS After Twitter Spanks Him for Wishing Death on Trump, Only Makes Things WORSE
Sam J.
Don't Quit Your Day Job: Stephen King Shares His Fictional Version of American Politics and LOL
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After J6 Committee BOMBSHELL Sam J.
Advertisement