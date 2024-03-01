Canada Goes Full 'Minority Report': Proposed 'Hate Speech' Bill Is Dystopian Nightmare

Our neighbors to the north are poised to pass sweeping 'hate crime' legislation, which is an Orwellian way of saying censorship. If passed, the legislation could compensate victims of 'hate speech' $20,000 and see offenders put in prison for life. You can read about it here.
And if you think this sort of thing can't happen here, well, we hate to break it to you, but the Left has called for 'common sense' limits on the First Amendment for a while and they hate the Constitution.
It also goes full 'Minority Report', the 2002 Tom Cruise film where government predicts when you'll commit a crime before you do it:
It gets worse. The bill creates a pre-crime called “fear of hate crime”. You can be put under house arrest, with an ankle monitor, forced to give blood samples, banned from talking to any person, etc. if someone “fears” you’ll say something hateful. https://t.co/QC2BDPnBqj pic.twitter.com/QU3DAoykZA— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 29, 2024
'Pre-crime'. Because the loony left-wingers in Canada wouldn't use that against any conservative.
It also holds you accountable for retroactive 'crimes', too:
The bill would create a new section 13(2) of the Canadian Human Rights Act. It says you’re liable for anything you’ve ever posted (if you have the power to remove it now). Link here: https://t.co/Fy3bJ9dlmR Screenshot below. Learn more at https://t.co/5FDONDeS32. https://t.co/dyJlksj4EM pic.twitter.com/lobjmDDxVE— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 29, 2024
Just insane.
Excellent!— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 29, 2024
Retroactive crime!
Thanks @JustinTrudeau
That's an evil I hadn't considered before!
Sincerely,
Satan 👿 @ezralevant https://t.co/sZ3EEPG0fP
Never underestimate the government's power to do bad, bad things.
The intersection of fascism and communism here is extraordinary.— Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) March 1, 2024
That’s why there are no interesting differences between the two.
There is no difference between the two. And Canada is both on steroids.
Just like Mao's Cultural Revolution.— Skeptic333 (@sceptic333) February 29, 2024
There are leftists who brag about being Maoists. And that should scare us all.
February 29, 2024
Solid advice.
Yeah I don’t think it’s safe to travel to Canada anymore https://t.co/FKxXJ0JrAY— Phil Labonte, Talent Terrorist (@philthatremains) February 29, 2024
Probably not. Not if you like free speech.
All my homies going to jail 🤗— Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) March 1, 2024
See you there! https://t.co/OGh1iKSapm
Party on cell block A, we guess.
Canada is willing to take away rights and freedoms based on the subjective fears of your accuser.— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 29, 2024
This is a grant of gigantic government power for unethical people to use liberally against their enemies.
Chilling. https://t.co/fSHU9Bb81A
There's no way this doesn't get abused with the full endorsement of the state.
Bad cases make bad law.— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 29, 2024
Bad legislation makes bad cases.
And bad government makes bad legislation.
Make it a quote. 😂 https://t.co/gJX92fDwWz
Yep. Put it on a t-shirt.
https://t.co/VhSAsL5Xlu pic.twitter.com/WlH0r2MBBe— Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) February 29, 2024
Major '1984' vibes.
We're living the dystopian movies one by one... https://t.co/LbwhaMiz4X pic.twitter.com/UKAJzCN65x— FrowningSphinx (@FrowningSphinx) March 1, 2024
Certainly feels that way.
So the left will decide if what you say is “hate”, then potentially lock you up for life if you transgress. To top that off, if they even think you might say something that they decide is “hate” your’e toast.— Caleb Sunderland (@farmercaleb) February 29, 2024
Yeah my days on the outside are numbered… https://t.co/J0TobcIhQ4 pic.twitter.com/uRAeVxa87c
But if you commit a violent crime, you'll be set free.
Only 'hate speech' deserves life in prison.
I’ll say it again and again: Justin Trudeau is a dictator. https://t.co/iCxew9plNL— Andreas (@sf_andreas) February 29, 2024
Yes, he is.
Hope saying that doesn't land you in prison.
Is the Liberal Nanny State about to plunge off the deep end? https://t.co/hfYT4XFGIR— Richard Goatcher (@richardgoatcher) February 29, 2024
Sure seems that way. And they're going to drown everyone with them.
*Taps the sign* https://t.co/lMasnUiiDf pic.twitter.com/W1M0Nvzgr4— The Fulcrum 🧀🐀 (@AbeLopezAuthor) February 29, 2024
This is the perfect analogy.
Just perfect.
