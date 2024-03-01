Canada Goes Full 'Minority Report': Proposed 'Hate Speech' Bill Is Dystopian Nightmare

NBC labels a journalist 'A former singer of a David Bowie tribute band'...
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on March 01, 2024
Meme screenshot

Our neighbors to the north are poised to pass sweeping 'hate crime' legislation, which is an Orwellian way of saying censorship. If passed, the legislation could compensate victims of 'hate speech' $20,000 and see offenders put in prison for life. You can read about it here.

And if you think this sort of thing can't happen here, well, we hate to break it to you, but the Left has called for 'common sense' limits on the First Amendment for a while and they hate the Constitution.

It also goes full 'Minority Report', the 2002 Tom Cruise film where government predicts when you'll commit a crime before you do it:

'Pre-crime'. Because the loony left-wingers in Canada wouldn't use that against any conservative.

It also holds you accountable for retroactive 'crimes', too:

Just insane.

Never underestimate the government's power to do bad, bad things.

There is no difference between the two. And Canada is both on steroids.

There are leftists who brag about being Maoists. And that should scare us all.

Solid advice.

Probably not. Not if you like free speech.

Party on cell block A, we guess.

There's no way this doesn't get abused with the full endorsement of the state.

Yep. Put it on a t-shirt.

Major '1984' vibes.

Certainly feels that way.

But if you commit a violent crime, you'll be set free.

Only 'hate speech' deserves life in prison.

Yes, he is.

Hope saying that doesn't land you in prison.

Sure seems that way. And they're going to drown everyone with them.

This is the perfect analogy.

Just perfect.

***

