Lefty Journalist Lets the Cat Out of the Bag, Says What He REALLY Thinks About the US Constitution

There was a time, not long ago, when people on the left tried to make sure that while they might criticize some aspects of the American system they were after all loyal patriots who valued the American system. 'Sure there are issues', they might say, 'but I still believe in the American experiment and the ideals upon which our nation is built!' When Democrats didn't like something they'd throw a fit but then try to quote Thomas Jefferson (incorrectly) by saying 'Dissent is the highest form of patriotism!', although this mindset only ever seemed to rule so long as the person being dissented against was a Republican President... When Republicans dissent against Democratic Presidents it's usually a whole other ball game. But the point remains that they always put on a game face of trying to pretend that they were big fans of the building blocks of the American system and most importantly that they were fans of the Constitution... but feeling emboldened presumably by their feeling of cultural ascendancy some on the left have decided that it's safe to let their anti-Constitutional feelings out for all to see.

It does not. The Constitution (which is bad) was, in fact, written partially to strengthen the federal government in the wake of populist insurrectionary activity (that was good) in the states. https://t.co/nHwEeFqRM0 — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) February 28, 2024

Osita Nwanevu isn't some random person here. Not only does he have a healthy following on Twitter with over 94,000 followers, he also earns a living as a contributing editor for The New Republic and as a columnist for The Guardian as well as having written for publications like The New Yorker and Harper's Magazine (according to his own bio on his web site). So this isn't some random lefty popping off with the parenthetical take claiming that the US Constitution is a bad thing, this is someone who is apparently considered to be enough of a public intellectual to be employed by and published in some extremely venerable and notable English language publications. This isn't to say that the mask hasn't slipped more and more these days on the left, on a range of topics, but usually you expect a little more subtlety than this!

I'm sorry the constitution is happening to you. pic.twitter.com/xtjGAIp7sG — Mr. Ant over lord secret burger (@chewyantz) February 29, 2024

Stops reading everything after (which is bad)…. pic.twitter.com/CUWGMHVS0h — Choominati - Picture $8 Blue Check In This Spot (@formeret) February 29, 2024

The Constitution is good, actually. — Pet Sounds Is A Great Record (@Sisyphus_smokes) February 29, 2024

You don't say! The truly remarkable thing here is the number of people on the left that actually agree with this take, a worrying development because it seems that Nwanevu isn't the only person feeling emboldened to make these types of statements publicly. Look at them!

You’re correct about the Constitution, but why not just say, no, you mean the Declaration of Independence? — kingofwilliam (@ludicplayer) February 28, 2024

“which is bad” 🔥🔥🔥 — Mala Chatterjee (@nirrvala) February 29, 2024

And some people even popped in to get reading recommendations so they could 'get balanced out'!

The Framers' Coup, Michael Klarman — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) February 28, 2024

It's always nice to have a recommendation of a book to avoid like the plague in hand. Thanks Osita! For his part he wasn't planning to back down, so we can assume that Osita Nwanevu isn't too worried about any of the publications in which he's accustomed to being published taking issue with this statement which... says a lot in itself.

It's true that if you ignore the parts of the Constitution that form the structure of our government, there's a lot of good stuff in there. https://t.co/WrL4EYpgOM — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) February 29, 2024

It is thanks to "the impracticalities of the Electoral College" that we just had a president who made a mockery of the rule of law and threatened the rights and dignity of many Americans. https://t.co/hbhcTysdgP — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) February 29, 2024

Don't think this person has an ideology beyond getting mad at left tweets. Imagine being so committed to a schtick that you wind yourself up into defending the Senate, the Electoral College, & the Supreme Court as a Democrat at this moment in our politics. https://t.co/ThdZDa8OQb — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) February 29, 2024

Imagine that, defending the basic building blocks of the American system of governance even when some stuff hasn't gone your parties way! That's so passé.

This person doesn’t understand history https://t.co/OGpDi4YGXL — Dan weinstein (@bjweinstein2) February 29, 2024

The Constitution (which is bad) https://t.co/mbFyhGS21D — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 29, 2024

Quite the bold stance here!

Yes, although there are problems in America it doesn't seem like it's going out on too much of a limb to say that as a founding governing document the US Constitution is good. The frameworks that it set up enabled America to go from an upstart brand new nation to a globe spanning superpower in almost no time (on a historical scale), and its recognition of the fundamental rights and privileges of the American people is why despite everything that's going on American citizens are still among the freest and most prosperous on the globe. We on the right can, for the most part, take issue with cultural phenomena and political dissapointments without turning out back on what makes America America.

More and more it's seeming like that's not so much the case for many on the left... which perhaps shouldn't be too surprising since the end result of 'progressive' and leftist ideology in general is more often than not violent overthrow of the established order. They're just ready to start saying it more out loud now apparently.

***

