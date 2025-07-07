Humble Hero: Coast Guard Swimmer Scott Ruskan Shares Spotlight with Kids Rescued from Texas Flood

Many people in Texas owe their lives to Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan. He is credited with saving 165 people during the recent Texas flood. Many of those rescued were children, and humble hero Ruskan shared the spotlight with them in an interview on Monday.

Advertisement

Here’s more info. (READ)

Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan is asked about heroic acts during the Texas floods, praises the children he rescued for being brave and tough. CNN: Is there anything that stood out to you about them? Ruskan: “The kids were so brave and tough … If you guys [are listening], you guys were the best. I'm sorry this happened to you guys, but you guys were so brave and tough, and it made me a better rescuer because you guys were acting so bravely.” Ruskan saved 165 people, many who were children, in the Texas floods.



— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 7, 2025

Here’s his interview on CNN. (WATCH)

NEW: Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan is asked about heroic acts during the Texas floods, praises the children he rescued for being brave and tough.



CNN: Is there anything that stood out to you about them?



Ruskan: “The kids were so brave and tough … If you guys [are… pic.twitter.com/8NFIYWRL0Q — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 7, 2025

Humble and heroic. Legend. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 7, 2025

Truly a legend.

Commenters were in awe of Ruskan’s selflessness and said he’s the role model we need in today's world.

The bravery and humility of this man cannot be overstated.



This is who I want my kids to look up to.



People like Scott are the role models we should have more of a spotlight on in our society.



What a hero, this was an incredible interview and made me love him even more.



WOW! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 7, 2025

Heartwarming. Americans are still fundamentally good. We’re all worth saving. God bless Scott — Case of the Wednesdays (@Wednesday1776) July 7, 2025

He should never have to pay for a beer ever in his life again — James Dykes (@BigPapaDykes) July 7, 2025

Amen.

Posters loved that Ruskan made sure to credit the children he rescued with being resilient and brave.

What a guy, good on him!

Giving the kids credit on TV also so they’ll have a good memory to remember forever is good



Well done Mr Ruskan — Mickamious (@MickamiousG) July 7, 2025

Sign of a true hero, puts the spotlight on others. — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) July 7, 2025

The kids are Texas tough — Phantom Platypus (@PhantomPlatypus) July 7, 2025

It's inspiring to see such bravery in kids during tough times. They really show resilience. — Raffael (@Raffael_AI) July 7, 2025

Real American hero 🙌🔥



Top notch 👌 this is the good news I love hearing — Bearded Nurse 🩺 (@BeardedNurseDad) July 7, 2025

The guy’s a true inspiration and deserves every accolade he's showered with. Thank you, sir!