Humble Hero: Coast Guard Swimmer Scott Ruskan Shares Spotlight with Kids Rescued from Texas Flood

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on July 07, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Many people in Texas owe their lives to Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan. He is credited with saving 165 people during the recent Texas flood. Many of those rescued were children, and humble hero Ruskan shared the spotlight with them in an interview on Monday.

Here’s more info. (READ)

Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan is asked about heroic acts during the Texas floods, praises the children he rescued for being brave and tough.

CNN: Is there anything that stood out to you about them?

Ruskan: “The kids were so brave and tough … If you guys [are listening], you guys were the best. I'm sorry this happened to you guys, but you guys were so brave and tough, and it made me a better rescuer because you guys were acting so bravely.”

Ruskan saved 165 people, many who were children, in the Texas floods.

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 7, 2025

Here’s his interview on CNN. (WATCH)

Truly a legend.

Commenters were in awe of Ruskan’s selflessness and said he’s the role model we need in today's world.

Amen.

Posters loved that Ruskan made sure to credit the children he rescued with being resilient and brave.

The guy’s a true inspiration and deserves every accolade he's showered with. Thank you, sir!

