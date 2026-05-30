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Here's a Hilarious Detail About Who Runs the 'Nonpartisan' Texas Polling Firm Showing Talarico Ahead

Doug P. | 3:08 PM on May 30, 2026
AngieArtist

Don't look now, but there's a poll going around in Texas designed to boost the spirits of Democrats as we head toward November when we'll find out if the next senator from that state will be Ken Paxton or James Talarico (the latter may eventually be affianced to his longtime girlfriend, whom we were just introduced to, if upcoming polls prove unsatisfactory for the Dems). 

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Here's one of the latest polls in Texas from TPOR (we'll get to that in a second): 

Wow, that one's going to get some mileage on the Left when it comes to being shared on social media.

Just one question: 

The answer really cracked us up.

One of these things is not like the other: 

That's an amazing piece of work!

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Maybe the media thinks only democratic strategists can be nonpartisan in their polling. 

That is always expected, but what's shameless is that the media passes these polls along as if they're anything close to reality. 

*****

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