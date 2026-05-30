Here's a Hilarious Detail About Who Runs the 'Nonpartisan' Texas Polling Firm Showing Talarico Ahead

Don't look now, but there's a poll going around in Texas designed to boost the spirits of Democrats as we head toward November when we'll find out if the next senator from that state will be Ken Paxton or James Talarico (the latter may eventually be affianced to his longtime girlfriend, whom we were just introduced to, if upcoming polls prove unsatisfactory for the Dems).

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Here's one of the latest polls in Texas from TPOR (we'll get to that in a second):

New TPOR poll of #txsen



🔵Talarico: 47%

🔴Paxton: 44%



Cornyn runoff voters intent:

Paxton: 44%

Talarico: 30%

Undecided: 23%



Crosstabs are kind of wild

White voters: Paxton +1

Latino voters: Paxton +4

Black voters: Talarico +38



n=1,670, May 27-28, MOE=2.8% — Gabby Birenbaum (@birenbomb) May 29, 2026

Wow, that one's going to get some mileage on the Left when it comes to being shared on social media.

Just one question:

The answer really cracked us up.

One of these things is not like the other:

🤣🤣🤣 Hilarious. Anyone who knows polls, knows this is total BS. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/r5N5JuWE9p — The Lovell Group (@TheLovellGroup) May 30, 2026

That's an amazing piece of work!

"Non-partisan"



"Directed by Democratic strategist Luke Warford"



Incredible. https://t.co/7oNj2NSpkG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 30, 2026

Maybe the media thinks only democratic strategists can be nonpartisan in their polling.

It seems every election Democrats pay for fake polls. Then they act shocked when their candidate loses. — Gordon 💥🇺🇸💥✡️ (@StopTheCoup2020) May 30, 2026

That is always expected, but what's shameless is that the media passes these polls along as if they're anything close to reality.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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