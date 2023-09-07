'CULT!' Covid-positive Whoopi Goldberg calls into 'The View' wearing a mask all alone
Mayor Eric Adams lets the mask SLIP in xenophobic rant about illegal immigrants taking NYC over (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:58 AM on September 07, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

When someone shows you who they REALLY are ... believe them.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said some seriously xenophobic stuff about illegal immigrants and his city. Hey, they made up the new rules, we're just going by them.

Watch this:

Dude.

If DeSantis or Abbott or any other Republican elected official said this, the media would be losing their minds. Xenophobe this and racist that! But since it's Adams? Not seeing a whole lot of screeching from our pals in the mainstream media.

We know you're shocked.

And speaking of Abbott and DeSantis, we hope they will continue sending illegal immigrants Adams' way.

Hey, it's the only way these Democrats/Lefties are going to figure it out.

It's all fun and games when you can virtue-signal because you're thousands of miles away from the problem UNTIL those dealing with the actual problem want you to put your money where your big mouth is.

And that's where Adams is at this point.

His foot in his big mouth.

See? Even Elon was shocked.

Sorry, Kamala is too busy doing whatever it is they have her doing these days.

They have the government and city they voted for.

Yup.

***

