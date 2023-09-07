Mayor Eric Adams lets the mask SLIP in xenophobic rant about illegal immigrants taking NYC over (watch)

When someone shows you who they REALLY are ... believe them.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said some seriously xenophobic stuff about illegal immigrants and his city. Hey, they made up the new rules, we're just going by them.

Watch this:

BREAKING: Mayor Adams basically conceding New York City is done because of illegal immigration and warns New Yorkers illegals will flood ALL neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/Lj5E3BSvDX — nycphotog (@nycphotog) September 7, 2023

Dude.

"The city we knew, we're about to lose".



Some of the strongest language I've ever heard from NYC Mayor Eric Adams as he says the city is being completely overrun by illegal immigrants who are crossing the US border from all over the world.

And the numbers are only going up. https://t.co/tnkyRQbcuP — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 7, 2023

If DeSantis or Abbott or any other Republican elected official said this, the media would be losing their minds. Xenophobe this and racist that! But since it's Adams? Not seeing a whole lot of screeching from our pals in the mainstream media.

We know you're shocked.

And speaking of Abbott and DeSantis, we hope they will continue sending illegal immigrants Adams' way.

Hey, it's the only way these Democrats/Lefties are going to figure it out.

In other words, he's weak, has no plan, is admitting he can't do the job he was elected to do, and is giving up. Stellar "leadership." — Jenn Ecks Redux (@CactusCat236) September 7, 2023

It's all fun and games when you can virtue-signal because you're thousands of miles away from the problem UNTIL those dealing with the actual problem want you to put your money where your big mouth is.

And that's where Adams is at this point.

His foot in his big mouth.

Yikes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2023

See? Even Elon was shocked.

And? Isn't that exactly what they wished? — Daniel (@AboutDmnTime) September 7, 2023

Has he spoken to the border czar? — JordanRN (@jordanrn96) September 7, 2023

Sorry, Kamala is too busy doing whatever it is they have her doing these days.

So New Yorkers are getting exactly what they voted for. Democrats didn't lie. — Colorado Native 007 (@CONative007) September 7, 2023

They have the government and city they voted for.

Yup.

***

Related:

Victor Shi's INSPIRING tale of a convenient pro-Biden plane passenger hilariously sets off BS detectors

'Reverend' calls abortion life saving and HOLY and WOW, the BACKFIRE reaches Biblical proportions

Media Matters OFFICIALLY designates @Oilfield_Rando a 'right-wing troll' and his reaction is PERFECTION

RIGHT into our veins: Californian BELLYACHING about moving to Texas the hilarious schadenfreude you need

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !