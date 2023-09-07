'CULT!' Covid-positive Whoopi Goldberg calls into 'The View' wearing a mask all alone
Victor Shi's INSPIRING tale of a convenient pro-Biden plane passenger hilariously sets off BS detectors

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on September 07, 2023
Sarah D.

Was it last week when Victor Shi was talking about how his evil, Trump-supporting dad had magically somehow come around to supporting Joe Biden? We see so many of these silly stories that are obviously fake that we sort of lose track.

At least the plane passenger in Shi's story doesn't have some woke 6-year-old talking about how scared THEY (you know, pronouns) are of Trump being president again because of racism and climate change and stuff.

But this is still pretty damn stupid:

Remember when Eric Swalwell had a similar encounter on a plane?

Gosh, who are all of these vocally political plane passengers? 

Heh.

This got Shi thinking ... 

Wouldn't it be nice if we had more of these stories? That's probably why Shi made it up.

Just sayin'.

Riiiiight. The media is why Biden isn't more popular. 

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Don't worry, Vic, we don't believe anyone spotted you on an airplane.

Now, could this have happened? Sure. But monkeys could have also flown out of this editor's backside last night ... that's how likely it is this happened and we'll give you a hint, monkeys DID NOT fly out of this editor's backside last night.

Ahem.

Guess how this went over? Anyone?

*snort*

Ugh, what a horrible story. If you're not aware of what he's talking about here, DO NOT SEARCH IT. Trust us.

Same bro. Same.

THIS is at least feasible.

KNEW IT.

Huzzah!

***

