Victor Shi's INSPIRING tale of a convenient pro-Biden plane passenger hilariously sets off BS detectors

Was it last week when Victor Shi was talking about how his evil, Trump-supporting dad had magically somehow come around to supporting Joe Biden? We see so many of these silly stories that are obviously fake that we sort of lose track.

At least the plane passenger in Shi's story doesn't have some woke 6-year-old talking about how scared THEY (you know, pronouns) are of Trump being president again because of racism and climate change and stuff.

But this is still pretty damn stupid:

So, I’m on a flight now & the person next to me said he knows me from Twitter. We started talking politics. He said he’s a moderate & was skeptical about President Biden at first. But now, he thinks there’s no one better than President Biden. These are the stories that MATTER. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 6, 2023

Remember when Eric Swalwell had a similar encounter on a plane?

Gosh, who are all of these vocally political plane passengers?

Heh.

This got Shi thinking ...

This got me thinking about something that @HC_Richardson Tweeted a couple weeks ago. Wouldn’t it be nice if we heard more of these stories? Wouldn’t it be nice if we heard directly from voters instead of innocuous and often meaningless polls? I only wish we could. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 6, 2023

Wouldn't it be nice if we had more of these stories? That's probably why Shi made it up.

Just sayin'.

The media want you to believe what President Biden is doing isn’t popular. That it’s not making a difference. But it matters. It’s making a difference. President Biden is helping ALL Americans & this is just one example of the impact it’s having. Wish he’d get more credit. /end. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 6, 2023

Riiiiight. The media is why Biden isn't more popular.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Also, I don’t get spotted rarely - & neither do I do this to be spotted or for fame. This is about giving people the information & knowledge they need about President Biden & the threat the GOP poses for democracy. If I can reach & convince even 1 person, I’m so lucky & grateful. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 6, 2023

Don't worry, Vic, we don't believe anyone spotted you on an airplane.

Now, could this have happened? Sure. But monkeys could have also flown out of this editor's backside last night ... that's how likely it is this happened and we'll give you a hint, monkeys DID NOT fly out of this editor's backside last night.

Ahem.

Guess how this went over? Anyone?

Not being able to tweet about another totally real phone call with his dad again so soon, Victor met a totally real person on an airplane that happened to be sitting next to him and knows him from Twitter and, just like Victor’s dad, has now been converted to a Biden supporter. https://t.co/dMeVu2dtEc — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 7, 2023

*snort*

This must’ve been the diarrhea guy — Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) September 7, 2023

Ugh, what a horrible story. If you're not aware of what he's talking about here, DO NOT SEARCH IT. Trust us.

To my dying days, I will always remember where I was when this never happened 😃 — Robert Cruze Jr. (@RobertCruzeJr1) September 7, 2023

Same bro. Same.

"Sure, definitely I agree with whatever you've been saying about Joe Biden for the last 5 minutes, but now I'm putting my headphones on ... so don't take it personally if I no longer respond to you for the rest of the flight." — New Old Agenda (@NewOldAgenda) September 7, 2023

THIS is at least feasible.

That was me. I'm voting for Kamala.



I have an electric car so it's coo — Sir biggybadblanket, PhD MD (@biggybadblanket) September 7, 2023

KNEW IT.

And then everyone on the plane applauded — Everything Is Stupid (@BleenishGurple) September 7, 2023

Huzzah!

***

