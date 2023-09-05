Media Matters OFFICIALLY designates @Oilfield_Rando a 'right-wing troll' and his reaction is PERFECTION

KJP's comments on Biden's actions now that Jill Biden has COVID set my...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on September 05, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

This editor would be lying if she didn't say she's TOTES JEALOUS that Media Matters has officially designated Oilfield Rando as a 'right-wing troll.' Dangit, how do we make this list? Post the truth? Make fun of Nancy Pelosi? Refuse to accept that men can be women.

What does it take?!

Anywho, Rando's reaction to the designation makes this even better:

YES!

Good point.

Media Matters should fix this post haste!

And speaking of Media Matters, from THEM:

Right-wing media are spreading calls for violence against climate activists in response to a series of disruptive but nonviolent direct actions carried out by groups demanding action on climate change.

Calls for violence? If they mean calling out idiots blocking traffic when people need to go to work, get to their kids, or worse, go the hospital with an emergency, too damn bad.

As communities grapple with crippling heat,

It's summer ...

... flooding, and wildfires, activist groups employing tactics such as throwing paint or food on famous works of art and property, infiltrating cultural events, and obstructing busy roads have provoked outrage from right-wing media. Most recently, a U.K.-based group called Just Stop Oil and a German group called Letzte Generation (Last Generation) have been violently attacked by civilians, many of whom are motorists seemingly being held up by group members sitting in the middle of roads or conducting “slow walk” protests to block traffic. The incidents captured on camera have gone viral on social media, with some right-wing media figures in both Europe and the U.S. justifying these assaults and praising the perpetrators, offering ominous warnings of future violence against climate activists.  

RIGHT into our veins: Californian BELLYACHING about moving to Texas the hilarious schadenfreude you need
Sam J.

Yes, the 'right-wing trolls' are the problem. Not a bunch of jobless, useless, losers ruining lives so they can virtue signal about climate change.

For being honest?

Oh, Hell no.

Ooooh, we like that one.

True story.

OMG. He's right!

Nice try, Media Matters, but there is only one Twitchy.

***

