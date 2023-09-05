REEE! Rob Schneider calls out Dylan Mulvaney for 'gender appropriation' and LOL-CUE the...
Alexander Vindman LOSES it (again) in UNHINGED multi-tweet meltdown over Elon Musk and anti-Semitism

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on September 05, 2023

The Left's favorite anti-Trump gossip and all-around Weeble Wobble of Lame was trending first thing this morning on Twitter/X for once again talking smack at Elon Musk about 'hate speech.' You'd think a guy who hated a president enough to destroy his own career over it would understand the importance of free speech ...

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes. This guy wouldn't know free speech if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle. 

For example:

Alex has been complaining about free speech on Twitter for months. The last time we wrote about him he actually blocked this editor.

What an unbearable chode this guy is.

Can we say chode?

No?

Our bad.

Sam J.

Yikes.

Dude, Alex just got called OUT.

Elon Musk just has one word for Alex and his targeted harassment because that's what he was really doing here:

Doughy dweeb.

That works.

We do, but only to point and laugh.

It really is.

Heh.

***

***

