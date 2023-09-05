Alexander Vindman LOSES it (again) in UNHINGED multi-tweet meltdown over Elon Musk and anti-Semitism

The Left's favorite anti-Trump gossip and all-around Weeble Wobble of Lame was trending first thing this morning on Twitter/X for once again talking smack at Elon Musk about 'hate speech.' You'd think a guy who hated a president enough to destroy his own career over it would understand the importance of free speech ...

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes. This guy wouldn't know free speech if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

For example:

Companies that continue to advertise on Twitter/ @X are sponsoring antisemitism. It is apparent to me that @elonmusk tweeting against @ADL and @JGreenblattADL is targeting them for harassment. https://t.co/yOjDinJmC9 — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) September 5, 2023

Alex has been complaining about free speech on Twitter for months. The last time we wrote about him he actually blocked this editor.

Maybe instead of blaming others you should recognize that the value of twitter plummeted after you took over the platform. And that the changes you made have destroyed the value of Twitter. That seems to be a much more useful causation. — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) September 5, 2023

What an unbearable chode this guy is.

Can we say chode?

No?

Our bad.

You are a terrible person. You’re a liar and you did bear false witness against your brothers and sisters. God will hold you accountable. Meanwhile do not push your view of antisemitism on me.

The ADL is Jewish BLM and this Jewish mom isn’t having any of it. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) September 5, 2023

Yikes.

Dude, Alex just got called OUT.

Let me get this straight



Elon Musk tweeting at the ADL is HARASSMENT



But the ADL holding advertisers hostage unless Elon Musk and X to do their bidding is righteous?



Can someone also explain to me how any of this is anti-Semitic?



Insanity! pic.twitter.com/UHtkLKLUlE — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) September 5, 2023

Elon Musk just has one word for Alex and his targeted harassment because that's what he was really doing here:

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2023

Oh, Lord. Is that doughy dweeb still around?



Have another donut, Alex. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) September 5, 2023

Doughy dweeb.

That works.

I knew it was only a matter of time before antisemitism was going to get watered down. Really not surprised it's the @ADL 's fault — Joe (@Necro_304Mav) September 5, 2023

I pay no attention to what this man has to say. — Bonita Barrymore (pen name) 🖋 📰 (@MermaeTales) September 5, 2023

We do, but only to point and laugh.

I mean, that is on brand for Vindman. — Johnny Carthief 🇺🇸 (@JohnnyCarthief) September 5, 2023

It really is.

Heh.

***

***

