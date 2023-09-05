Guess which Lincoln Project A*SCLOWN tried picking a fight with Republicans (and lost) THIS time

REEE! Rob Schneider calls out Dylan Mulvaney for 'gender appropriation' and LOL-CUE the...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on September 05, 2023
Meme screenshot

First it was alt-right.

Then it was far-right.

Then it was Trumpers

Then it was MAGA.

Now it's nihilist Republicans.

George Conway turning to RawStory to crap all over the Right is pretty pathetic and sad, even for him. 

Alrighty then, George. 

From RawStory:

"They hate the United States military because it's a part of the United States government," Conway said. "This is basically, the Republicans have become anti-American, anti-government, anti-the United States. That's their shtick now. That's why they're attacking the State Department, FBI, prosecutors, and they attack the institutions that normally Republicans were very, very supportive of -- now, it's just this nihilistic attack on American institutions."

You know the lawn flamingos at RawStory were super excited to write that; obnoxious Lefties love nothing more than those on the Right (supposed Right with Conway) crapping all over their own party. It's sort of like some weird, warped, sad Christmas for them.

And the only reason people on the Right are voicing concerns about the military is because Democrats are softening it, focusing more on pronouns and genders than on protecting the country and our people. Hate is such a lazy word ... and that's why we're not surprised at all Conway said this.

Incidentally, he's trending for the first time in a long time so you know the Left loves this crap.

Sam J.

The Right? Not so much.

Heh.

Excellent point. If anyone knows about nihilism it's George Conway.

***

***

