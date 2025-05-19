Keith Olbermann's Fake Moral Outrage at Matt Walsh for Calling Dems OUT Over Biden's Cancer BACKFIRES

Matt Walsh perhaps served the most brutal glass of STFU juice to Democrats who hid Biden's stage four prostate cancer. The timing is just a little too convenient with the Hur Report's release and Jake Tapper's book pretending he finally figured out Biden's cognitive decline was actually very real even though he spent years shaming and scolding others for calling it out.

Walsh is having none of it:

This is the most cynical thing I've ever seen in American politics. It's astounding, truly. Biden has stage 4 cancer. There is no way in hell they just caught it now. They knew it, probably for years, and lied to the American people. And then they waited until two days before a… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 19, 2025

The rest of us post reads:

... book comes out about the cover-up of his mental decline so that they could change the subject and quiet all criticism in the name of "compassion" for a sick man. The whole thing is so transparent. These people are evil beyond words.

Walsh continues:

If you think an 80 year old man goes from a clean bill of health to stage 4 cancer in the span of six months then you are too dumb to be taken seriously. You have to have shit for brains to take any of this at face value. Especially from people who have a long track record of… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 19, 2025

... lying about Biden's health.

Yup, indeed, they do have a long track record of lying about his health and a plethora of other things.

It was at this point that Keith Olbermann jumped in and made a jackass of himself:

It happened to my father at 79



May you burn in hell



As soon as possible, you imbecilic slime — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 19, 2025

Dude.

Bro.

Way to exploit your dead dad.

Was your father the President of the United States, receiving the best healthcare in the world? — Snarky Tea Smuggler (@SullyBobbi) May 19, 2025

We're going to guess no, no he was not.

Calm down, Keef — Lizzy Lou Who 🌷 (@_wintergirl93) May 19, 2025

Heh.

Just a reminder that Keith turned his father’s passing into a virulent political football on his show, like he does with everything else that happens in his life.



Because Keith is a broken man and that is not a recent development. He has been this broken for ages. https://t.co/lKJpP4aBtd — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 19, 2025

Someone check on Keith Olbermann. pic.twitter.com/SjvTNj3ybn — Jonathan Gillispie (@Revolution1022) May 19, 2025

Full disclosure, this post is on another story that will likely freak Keith Olbermann out (possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia), but when we saw it we had to include it because dagummit, it just works well for this story.

Heck, it works for any story about nutball Olbermann.

Fake moral outrage is tiresome. https://t.co/S7mUH0u1iP — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 19, 2025

Especially from Mr. Too Crazy for MSNBC himself.

