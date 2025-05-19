Keith Olbermann's Fake Moral Outrage at Matt Walsh for Calling Dems OUT Over Biden's Cancer BACKFIRES

Elie Mystal Says Black People Alone Can’t Save the Country From White Folks
Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on May 19, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Matt Walsh perhaps served the most brutal glass of STFU juice to Democrats who hid Biden's stage four prostate cancer. The timing is just a little too convenient with the Hur Report's release and Jake Tapper's book pretending he finally figured out Biden's cognitive decline was actually very real even though he spent years shaming and scolding others for calling it out.

Advertisement

Walsh is having none of it:

The rest of us post reads:

... book comes out about the cover-up of his mental decline so that they could change the subject and quiet all criticism in the name of "compassion" for a sick man. The whole thing is so transparent. These people are evil beyond words.

Walsh continues:

... lying about Biden's health.

Yup, indeed, they do have a long track record of lying about his health and a plethora of other things.

It was at this point that Keith Olbermann jumped in and made a jackass of himself:

Dude.

Bro.

Way to exploit your dead dad.

We're going to guess no, no he was not.

Heh.

Full disclosure, this post is on another story that will likely freak Keith Olbermann out (possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia), but when we saw it we had to include it because dagummit, it just works well for this story.

Heck, it works for any story about nutball Olbermann.

Especially from Mr. Too Crazy for MSNBC himself.

