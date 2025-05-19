Eat UP! Billy Baldwin Served Up a BRUTALLY Delish Plate of CROW After Trashing Trump Over Biden's Cancer

HUM(E)BLED: Brit Hume SHUTS Dems Claiming Trump's Tax Cuts Only Benefit the Rich...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:40 PM on May 19, 2025
Twitchy

Awww, would you look at that? Billy Baldwin made an arse of himself.

Again.

Seems he thought Trump wouldn't say something kind about Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis. Look at his snide post:

Then, just a few hours later, after Trump posted a very kind response about Joe, his disease, and the Biden family:

Well, well, well, whad'ya know?

DERP.

Maybe Baldwin should stop projecting his own hateful, horrible, nasty behavior on others. Note, he didn't make this the top post or give actual credit in any way, shape, or form that anyone else might notice.

So of COURSE, we're going to drag him.

It's a moral imperative, you know.

Like other Lefties, they care more about hating Trump than they do anything else. 

Ooh, ooh, we know!

We all know if, God forbid, Trump announced he had stage four prostate cancer, people like Billy Baldwin would be openly celebrating. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Not even close.

Delish.

