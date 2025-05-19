Eat UP! Billy Baldwin Served Up a BRUTALLY Delish Plate of CROW After Trashing Trump Over Biden's Cancer

Awww, would you look at that? Billy Baldwin made an arse of himself.
Again.
Seems he thought Trump wouldn't say something kind about Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis. Look at his snide post:
Can't wait for Trump's thoughts and prayers regarding President Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis.— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) May 18, 2025
Then, just a few hours later, after Trump posted a very kind response about Joe, his disease, and the Biden family:
Here you go ass hat pic.twitter.com/A5blbNfET7— louiswu (@louiswu5) May 19, 2025
Well, well, well, whad'ya know?
Very nice post by Trump.— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) May 18, 2025
Thank you for your presidential response.
DERP.
Maybe Baldwin should stop projecting his own hateful, horrible, nasty behavior on others. Note, he didn't make this the top post or give actual credit in any way, shape, or form that anyone else might notice.
So of COURSE, we're going to drag him.
It's a moral imperative, you know.
What else do you expect Trump to do? Give Biden some surgeries? Give him chemotherapy? Radiation therapy?— Leftism (@LeftismForU) May 19, 2025
Like other Lefties, they care more about hating Trump than they do anything else.
Why didn't you make this a top level post? 🤡— Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) May 19, 2025
Ooh, ooh, we know!
Yes—it was decidedly more pleasant than anything that anyone on your team would say to him.— JT (@DesertRatJT) May 18, 2025
We all know if, God forbid, Trump announced he had stage four prostate cancer, people like Billy Baldwin would be openly celebrating.
You and I both agree on one thing Billy, how vile your and the Democrats response would be if the news tonight was about Trump.— Aleksandr Miguel 🇺🇸 Đ (@AnothahWon) May 19, 2025
We're not the same.
Not even close.
Mmmm crow— Random HVAC Guy 🇺🇸 (@RandomHvacGuy) May 19, 2025
Delish.
