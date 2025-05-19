Brent Gardner to Hewitt: Don’t Raise Taxes. Make Trump Cuts Permanent.
Senile Old Schumer Tries Blaming Trump For Mexican Ship Hitting the Brooklyn Bridge

WHOA: You KNOW David Axelrod Stepped In It SHAMING People Over Biden When Chris Cillizza Calls Him OUT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:00 PM on May 19, 2025
Meme

David Axelrod thought it was smart to nag people about commenting on Biden's cognitive decline because they strategically released his prostate cancer diagnosis? Talk about giving the entire spin up, sheesh. Yes, Dave, we know you guys deliberately released this information to try and deflect from any of you being held responsible for hiding Biden's obvious decline, even before he took office.

Seriously, when even Chris Cillizza is calling you out? Yeah, not good.

Exactly.

Having prostate cancer (which he likely had the entire time) changes nothing about what happened, not only in 2024 but his entire presidency. Everyone in his circle, everyone in the media - they knew.

And they covered it up.

There's more from Cillizza:

We would say 2021, but he's getting there.

FuzzyChimp
We're still not sure this means he's not partisan but maybe he's working on it?

Or maybe he figured out the only way he's going to survive in this media cycle is to start telling the truth instead of pushing a narrative.

Just sayin'.

So either Cillizza was full of crap when he played dumb about journalists picking sides OR he really was dumb and has finally started to figure it out. Don't get us wrong, this would have been a lot more helpful when Biden was still in the White House forgetting where he was and what office he was serving but ... we'll give Chris some kudos for this.

But just a few.

