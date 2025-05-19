WHOA: You KNOW David Axelrod Stepped In It SHAMING People Over Biden When Chris Cillizza Calls Him OUT

David Axelrod thought it was smart to nag people about commenting on Biden's cognitive decline because they strategically released his prostate cancer diagnosis? Talk about giving the entire spin up, sheesh. Yes, Dave, we know you guys deliberately released this information to try and deflect from any of you being held responsible for hiding Biden's obvious decline, even before he took office.

Seriously, when even Chris Cillizza is calling you out? Yeah, not good.

I disagree with this.



The fact that he has cancer does not change what happened in 2024 (and earlier). https://t.co/FnpM4LIyNk — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 19, 2025

Exactly.

Having prostate cancer (which he likely had the entire time) changes nothing about what happened, not only in 2024 but his entire presidency. Everyone in his circle, everyone in the media - they knew.

And they covered it up.

There's more from Cillizza:

Two things can be true at the same time:



1. Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis is sad and we should all wish him well



2. He and his inner circled engaged in an active cover-up between 2022-2024 to keep his declining physical and mental health from the public pic.twitter.com/P2391ey1rq — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 19, 2025

We would say 2021, but he's getting there.

Wanted to share this exchange in the comments section of my newsletter this morning after I interviewed a urologist to get the medical facts of Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis.



When I say I am not a partisan and I call balls and strikes no matter what uniform the batter at the… pic.twitter.com/9SQSKAssu6 — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 19, 2025

We're still not sure this means he's not partisan but maybe he's working on it?

Or maybe he figured out the only way he's going to survive in this media cycle is to start telling the truth instead of pushing a narrative.

Just sayin'.

I talked to a urologist this morning about Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis.



He made two critical points:



1. It is very unlikely a PSA test in February 2024 (when Biden was president) wouldn't have shown the cancer



2. The treatment for Biden's cancer is very likely to exacerbate… pic.twitter.com/jHHvCPqzV6 — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 19, 2025

So either Cillizza was full of crap when he played dumb about journalists picking sides OR he really was dumb and has finally started to figure it out. Don't get us wrong, this would have been a lot more helpful when Biden was still in the White House forgetting where he was and what office he was serving but ... we'll give Chris some kudos for this.

But just a few.

