Dan Bongino PLANTS NBC Journo and James Comey Fanboy Ken Dilanian In HEATED...
VIP
SUUURE! Dems Claim Two Ancient and Irrelevant 'Rockers' Trashing Trump Proves 'America...
'Very Hard to Believe...": Buck Sexton Lays Out Dems' Plan for Biden and...
HOOBOY! Jill Biden’s Former Press Secretary MORE Than Willing to Spill All the...
'LOL - Sure Champ'! Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Attempt at a Biden/Hur Report...
VIP
'Sound Familiar?' WaPo Trips Hard Over Biden Admin While Warning About 'New Tactic'...
Yup, He Went THERE! Scott Jennings Put a Hurtin' on The Lincoln Project...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Senile Old Schumer Tries Blaming Trump For Mexican Ship Hitting the Brooklyn Bridge
VIP
Hey, Chris Van Hollen! Excuses and Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis Will Not Make the...
There It Is! Legacy Media to Use Biden’s Cancer to Deflect from Role...
Margaret Brennan Refuses Marco Rubio’s Word That White South African Refugees Are Escaping...
VIP
Biden's Cancer Diagnosis May Be the Missing Puzzle Piece In the Cover Up...
'Routine' Traffic Stop Leads Police to Meth, Rattlesnakes And One Adorable Baby Monkey

Prayers UP! Scott Adams Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer, Expects to 'Leave This Domain' This Summer -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:00 AM on May 19, 2025
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Scott Adams revealed this morning that he has the same type of prostate cancer that the Biden family announced Joe Biden has. In true Adams' fashion, he can't help but make a point about how long he's had it ... and how long Biden has likely had it as well.

Advertisement

Watch:

Our hearts hurt seeing this.

Same, bro.

Same.

Amen.

We, too, have started out many a morning with Scott and a cup of coffee.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Ugh.

Cancer sucks.

============================================================

Related:

HOOBOY! Jill Biden’s Former Press Secretary MORE Than Willing to Spill All the Tea on Biden Admin (Watch)

'LOL - Sure Champ'! Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Attempt at a Biden/Hur Report Mea Culpa Goes REALLY Wrong

Bill Maher Sets Scott Jennings UP for BEST DIG EVER at The Lincoln Project and OMG It's PERFECT (Watch)

Bless Her Heart! X Has ZERO Sympathy for Rashida Tlaib BLUBBERING on the House Floor and LOL (Watch)

And Here We GO! Steps Dan Bongino Is Taking to Investigate J6 D.C. Pipe Bomber Should WORRY J6 Committee

============================================================

Tags: CANCER JOE BIDEN SCOTT ADAMS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Dan Bongino PLANTS NBC Journo and James Comey Fanboy Ken Dilanian In HEATED Back and Forth About Comey
Sam J.
'Very Hard to Believe...": Buck Sexton Lays Out Dems' Plan for Biden and Harris That the Debate Derailed
Doug P.
HOOBOY! Jill Biden’s Former Press Secretary MORE Than Willing to Spill All the Tea on Biden Admin (Watch)
Sam J.
'LOL - Sure Champ'! Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Attempt at a Biden/Hur Report Mea Culpa Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Yup, He Went THERE! Scott Jennings Put a Hurtin' on The Lincoln Project During Bill Maher and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement