Prayers UP! Scott Adams Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer, Expects to 'Leave This Domain' This Summer -Watch

Scott Adams revealed this morning that he has the same type of prostate cancer that the Biden family announced Joe Biden has. In true Adams' fashion, he can't help but make a point about how long he's had it ... and how long Biden has likely had it as well.

Advertisement

Watch:

Scott Adams just revealed that he has prostate cancer. 😔 https://t.co/qhC3kXVOKL pic.twitter.com/NztnKlpQK0 — The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) May 19, 2025

Our hearts hurt seeing this.

This just has me ruined this morning.

I'm at work and I can't even think straight.

I've started my morning with him for 10 years

This feels like losing Rush all over again.

I'm really at a loss. — Jack (@SkipTerrio) May 19, 2025

Same, bro.

Same.

I am so sorry to hear that! Your talent and legacy are amazing! Prayers for you and your family! — Laurie Andersen (@lauriern28) May 19, 2025

A brave man, Scott. May God continue to give you strength, courage and love. My dad was a big Dilbert fan. There's no replacing people that provide humor and laughter to others. God bless — dancing cowgirl (@sc_herbst) May 19, 2025

Amen.

I admire your courage but I'm incredibly sad to know what I suspected. I've started my days with you for many years, my friend. Wow. — GoldIE (@lsierra1022) May 19, 2025

We, too, have started out many a morning with Scott and a cup of coffee.

Ugh.

Cancer sucks.

============================================================

Related:

HOOBOY! Jill Biden’s Former Press Secretary MORE Than Willing to Spill All the Tea on Biden Admin (Watch)

'LOL - Sure Champ'! Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Attempt at a Biden/Hur Report Mea Culpa Goes REALLY Wrong

Bill Maher Sets Scott Jennings UP for BEST DIG EVER at The Lincoln Project and OMG It's PERFECT (Watch)

Bless Her Heart! X Has ZERO Sympathy for Rashida Tlaib BLUBBERING on the House Floor and LOL (Watch)

And Here We GO! Steps Dan Bongino Is Taking to Investigate J6 D.C. Pipe Bomber Should WORRY J6 Committee

============================================================