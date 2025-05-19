'LOL - Sure Champ'! Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Attempt at a Biden/Hur Report Mea Culpa Goes REALLY Wrong

After the Hur Report audio was released, we saw SO MANY people on the Left and in the media (say it with us, same difference) trying to pretend they DIDN'T KNOW. They're so SHOCKED.
Oopsie daisy, THEY'RE bad.
So we're not at all surprised to see Obama Bro (the guy who drove the van) Tommy Vietor trying to save face.
Check this out:
I found the context about the Hur report to be some of the most interesting/revelatory information in ORIGINAL SIN. At the time, Hur's comments about Biden being an “elderly man with a poor memory” seemed like Jim Comey-style inappropriate editorializing about a non-charging…— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) May 17, 2025
His post continues:
... decision. However, the book made me realize how important that context was for Hur in explaining his decision NOT to charge Biden, and I now feel that many of the attacks on Hur, including by me, weren’t totally fair. I still think the piece about whether or not Biden remembered the date of Beau’s death is complicated. Clearly Biden was experiencing cognitive decline. The debate proved that. But our memories work in weird and different ways. My memory doesn’t organize stuff around dates, even with major life events. It’s all images, vignettes, feelings from the experience. The just-released audio clearly shows a guy who should not be running for reelection. It also shows a man who is exhausted because the October 7th attacks had just happened. And the broader context is a very scary and politically devastating law enforcement interview. It’s just messy and terrible all around.
Recommended
Woof.
lol sure champ— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 18, 2025
H/t @redsteeze pic.twitter.com/peS9OeKVxV
Champ.
That works.
“The just-released audio clearly shows a guy who should not be running for reelection. “— The Doctor (@TennantRob) May 18, 2025
Rewrite
The just-released audio clearly shows a guy who should not be running the country and should never have deceived Americans that he was fine to run n 2020.
Hacks like you still…
So many hacks, so little time.
Every mea culpa from left bros turn into an excuse, never an outright (and deserved) apology.— DelilahM (@delilahmused) May 18, 2025
Sit all the way down you absolute hack.— GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) May 18, 2025
Anyone with a functioning brain cell could see Biden’s decline and knew the Hur report was true.
Hack hackity hack hack hack.
Let’s hope you’re part of the congressional hearings, con man. Fingers crossed.— LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) May 18, 2025
*crosses fingers*
Yeah, Tommy. Tweet your way through it.— Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 18, 2025
You're not busted at all. pic.twitter.com/KMIU3wAlly
They're ALL busted, and they know it.
But nice try, Champ.
============================================================
Related:
Bill Maher Sets Scott Jennings UP for BEST DIG EVER at The Lincoln Project and OMG It's PERFECT (Watch)
Bless Her Heart! X Has ZERO Sympathy for Rashida Tlaib BLUBBERING on the House Floor and LOL (Watch)
And Here We GO! Steps Dan Bongino Is Taking to Investigate J6 D.C. Pipe Bomber Should WORRY J6 Committee
X Has Field Day Mocking PRIVILEGED Yale Profs Leaving US Because 'Fascism' and Rachel Bitecofer Can't DEEEAL
AWKWARD: Audience's Reaction to Leslie Jones' Violent Meltdown 'Hating Trump Folks' Says SO Much (Watch)
============================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member