HOOBOY! Jill Biden’s Former Press Secretary MORE Than Willing to Spill All the...
VIP
'Sound Familiar?' WaPo Trips Hard Over Biden Admin While Warning About 'New Tactic'...
Yup, He Went THERE! Scott Jennings Put a Hurtin' on The Lincoln Project...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Senile Old Schumer Tries Blaming Trump For Mexican Ship Hitting the Brooklyn Bridge
VIP
Hey, Chris Van Hollen! Excuses and Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis Will Not Make the...
There It Is! Legacy Media to Use Biden’s Cancer to Deflect from Role...
Margaret Brennan Refuses Marco Rubio’s Word That White South African Refugees Are Escaping...
VIP
Biden's Cancer Diagnosis May Be the Missing Puzzle Piece In the Cover Up...
'Routine' Traffic Stop Leads Police to Meth, Rattlesnakes And One Adorable Baby Monkey
This Is RICH Coming From HER! Hillary Clinton Says Republican Women Are 'Handmaidens...
Who’s Crying Now? Dems Are Losing Their Minds Over Trump’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’...
Clark Dominates Reese in WNBA Opener That had Everything the League Wanted Except...
'I Was Chosen, Not of My Own Merit:' Pope Leo XIV Expresses Humble...

'LOL - Sure Champ'! Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Attempt at a Biden/Hur Report Mea Culpa Goes REALLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on May 19, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

After the Hur Report audio was released, we saw SO MANY people on the Left and in the media (say it with us, same difference) trying to pretend they DIDN'T KNOW. They're so SHOCKED. 

Advertisement

Oopsie daisy, THEY'RE bad.

So we're not at all surprised to see Obama Bro (the guy who drove the van) Tommy Vietor trying to save face.

Check this out:

His post continues:

... decision. However, the book made me realize how important that context was for Hur in explaining his decision NOT to charge Biden, and I now feel that many of the attacks on Hur, including by me, weren’t totally fair. I still think the piece about whether or not Biden remembered the date of Beau’s death is complicated. Clearly Biden was experiencing cognitive decline. The debate proved that. But our memories work in weird and different ways. My memory doesn’t organize stuff around dates, even with major life events. It’s all images, vignettes, feelings from the experience. The just-released audio clearly shows a guy who should not be running for reelection. It also shows a man who is exhausted because the October 7th attacks had just happened. And the broader context is a very scary and politically devastating law enforcement interview. It’s just messy and terrible all around.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Woof.

Champ. 

That works.

So many hacks, so little time.

Hack hackity hack hack hack.

*crosses fingers*

They're ALL busted, and they know it.

Advertisement

But nice try, Champ.

============================================================

Related:

Bill Maher Sets Scott Jennings UP for BEST DIG EVER at The Lincoln Project and OMG It's PERFECT (Watch)

Bless Her Heart! X Has ZERO Sympathy for Rashida Tlaib BLUBBERING on the House Floor and LOL (Watch)

And Here We GO! Steps Dan Bongino Is Taking to Investigate J6 D.C. Pipe Bomber Should WORRY J6 Committee

X Has Field Day Mocking PRIVILEGED Yale Profs Leaving US Because 'Fascism' and Rachel Bitecofer Can't DEEEAL

AWKWARD: Audience's Reaction to Leslie Jones' Violent Meltdown 'Hating Trump Folks' Says SO Much (Watch)

============================================================

Tags: BIDEN OBAMA TOMMY VIETOR HUR REPORT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Yup, He Went THERE! Scott Jennings Put a Hurtin' on The Lincoln Project During Bill Maher and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Senile Old Schumer Tries Blaming Trump For Mexican Ship Hitting the Brooklyn Bridge
Eric V.
Who’s Crying Now? Dems Are Losing Their Minds Over Trump’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ AI Rock Music Video
Warren Squire
Margaret Brennan Refuses Marco Rubio’s Word That White South African Refugees Are Escaping Genocide
Warren Squire
Clark Dominates Reese in WNBA Opener That had Everything the League Wanted Except Good Basketball
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement