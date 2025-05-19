Well DAMN! Yashar Ali Uses Jake Tapper Book to Slam 2-Faced Dem Shaming OTHER Dems for Calling Biden OUT

HUM(E)BLED: Brit Hume SHUTS Dems Claiming Trump's Tax Cuts Only Benefit the Rich...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on May 19, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

Former Congressman Susan Wild if BIG MAD at her fellow Democrats for 'bashing' Joe Biden. Apparently, they're not allowed to hold Biden accountable for obviously lying about his cognitive decline and prostate cancer because they are in the same party.

Look at her demanding that they unify behind the man who lied not only to us, but members of his own party as well.

But mainly us. 

Heh.

Awww, look at her defending President Silver Alert ... which is a far cry from what she had to say about him in Jake Tapper's book.

Check this out from Yashar Ali:

His post continues:

... Trump for lying if people see us as liars?”

Oh dear. 

Which is it, Susan? 

Oh dear, oh man ... they both work

Big time.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Pretty brutal.

We checked her timeline for any sort of response to Yashar calling her out ... at this point it's still crickets.

Because of course, it is.

