Well DAMN! Yashar Ali Uses Jake Tapper Book to Slam 2-Faced Dem Shaming OTHER Dems for Calling Biden OUT

Former Congressman Susan Wild if BIG MAD at her fellow Democrats for 'bashing' Joe Biden. Apparently, they're not allowed to hold Biden accountable for obviously lying about his cognitive decline and prostate cancer because they are in the same party.

Look at her demanding that they unify behind the man who lied not only to us, but members of his own party as well.

But mainly us.

Heh.

F**k @AndrewYang and every other Democrat who is bashing @JoeBiden. Y’all have a problem. We would be so much better off if Dems had unified behind him. — Susan Wild (@wildforcongress) May 17, 2025

Awww, look at her defending President Silver Alert ... which is a far cry from what she had to say about him in Jake Tapper's book.

Check this out from Yashar Ali:

This is a strange thing for former Congresswoman Susan Wild to say considering that in @jaketapper and @AlexThomp’s forthcoming book she’s quoted saying this in a meeting:



“I cannot campaign with Joe Biden. If I defend the president, I lose my integrity. How do we go after… https://t.co/2S7KZQR751 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 18, 2025

His post continues:

... Trump for lying if people see us as liars?”

Oh dear.

Which is it, Susan?

Oh man — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 18, 2025

Oh dear, oh man ... they both work

Ouch — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) May 18, 2025

Big time.

Pretty brutal.

We checked her timeline for any sort of response to Yashar calling her out ... at this point it's still crickets.

Because of course, it is.

