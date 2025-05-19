HUM(E)BLED: Brit Hume SHUTS Dems Claiming Trump's Tax Cuts Only Benefit the Rich DOWN As Only HE Can

As usual, Brit Hume is right, especially when it comes to Democrats, Lefties, and members of the mainstream media. All we hear from any of them over and over and over again is how Trump's tax cuts will only benefit the rich (aka BILLIONAIRES).

Advertisement

We can't help but notice they only changed it to billionaires once, so many of them became millionaires.

Hume called them out perfectly:

Remember this when you hear (endlessly) that GOP tax cuts will only benefit the rich: About 40% of U.S. households pay no federal income tax. It's not easy to design a tax cut for people who don't pay any. Trump has tried by proposing no tax on tips, overtime and Social Security.… — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 19, 2025

Post continues:

But the underlying reality remains: tax cuts inevitably benefit those who pay taxes.

In other words, if you don't pay taxes in the first place, why would you ever even NEED a cut? It's so dumb.

Exactly Brit. Hard to give a break to someone when they aren't even in the game. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) May 19, 2025

Seriously. How can you give someone a break if they're not paying in the first place?

Democrats want redistribution of income to people who do not pay taxes. They do not want lower taxes for the taxpayers. They just never say that. — Lord B (@BGH1968) May 19, 2025

And yet, we all still know it's the truth.

Democrats are VERY GENEROUS ... with other people's money.

============================================================

Related:

Eat UP! Billy Baldwin Served Up a BRUTALLY Delish Plate of CROW After Trashing Trump Over Biden's Cancer

Well DAMN! Yashar Ali Uses Jake Tapper Book to Slam 2-Faced Dem Shaming OTHER Dems for Calling Biden OUT

WHOA: You KNOW David Axelrod Stepped In It SHAMING People Over Biden When Chris Cillizza Calls Him OUT

GIRD YOUR LOINS! Amy Curtis Goes OFF In SAVAGE Thread About Nags Insisting We Leave the Biden's ALONE

Dan Bongino PLANTS NBC Journo and James Comey Fanboy Ken Dilanian In HEATED Back and Forth About Comey

============================================================