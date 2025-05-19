HUM(E)BLED: Brit Hume SHUTS Dems Claiming Trump's Tax Cuts Only Benefit the Rich DOWN As Only HE Can

Elie Mystal Says Black People Alone Can’t Save the Country From White Folks
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on May 19, 2025
meme

As usual, Brit Hume is right, especially when it comes to Democrats, Lefties, and members of the mainstream media. All we hear from any of them over and over and over again is how Trump's tax cuts will only benefit the rich (aka BILLIONAIRES). 

We can't help but notice they only changed it to billionaires once, so many of them became millionaires.

Hume called them out perfectly:

Post continues:

But the underlying reality remains: tax cuts inevitably benefit those who pay taxes.

In other words, if you don't pay taxes in the first place, why would you ever even NEED a cut? It's so dumb.

Seriously. How can you give someone a break if they're not paying in the first place?

And yet, we all still know it's the truth.

Democrats are VERY GENEROUS ... with other people's money.

============================================================

